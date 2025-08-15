Where Romanians Spend the Assumption Holiday – From Nearby Getaways to Ibiza and Mallorca, Trips Up to €1,200
Romanians are spending the Assumption Day long weekend mainly on Greek islands, but also in Ibiza, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands. For many, the August 15 holiday coincides with their main vacation of the year, with travelers choosing trips ranging from €350 to €1,200 per person. Many Romanians are more budget-conscious this year, opting for more affordable destinations or booking holiday packages up to nine months in advance.
Since August 15, Assumption Day, is a public holiday, Romanians are looking to enjoy a mid-summer getaway. According to Aerotravel, one of Romania’s leading tour operators, destinations just a few hours away, offering spectacular beaches and an authentic holiday atmosphere, dominate this year’s choices.
During the Assumption Day weekend, top Romanian preferences include Greek islands such as Lesbos, Skiathos, Lefkada, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Corfu, and Crete, as well as Ischia (Italy) – locations that combine stunning natural landscapes with quality services and fair prices. Being peak season, most tourists opted for seven-night stays, departing before or even on August 15, rather than shorter city-break trips.
Besides the Greek islands, Romanians also choose mainland Greece (Thassos, Halkidiki), Turkey (Antalya, Bodrum, Kusadasi, Marmaris), the Spanish coast (Mallorca, Ibiza, Canary Islands), Bulgarian resorts (Golden Sands, Albena, Sunny Beach, Sozopol), and, of course, domestic seaside and mountain destinations.
Many travelers are budget-conscious, and for many, this trip represents their main summer holiday. To secure the best rates, many booked packages 6–9 months in advance. The most sought-after options are direct charter flights (maximum 2 hours) with prices between €350 and €1,200 per person.
Top Summer Destinations
For the 2025 summer season, including the Assumption Day weekend, Romanians sought affordable destinations with easy access via direct flights and an optimal cost-quality ratio. Lesbos, Skiathos, and Ischia provide the vacation they want: spectacular beaches, clear waters, delicious cuisine, and fair prices – all in a relaxing and welcoming setting, according to Aerotravel representatives.
Lesbos – long Blue Flag beaches, clear waters, picturesque villages, and authentic gastronomy.
Skiathos – over 60 sandy beaches with gentle sea entry, many Blue Flag certified, ideal for couples and families alike.
Ischia – an Italian island famous for thermal springs, lush gardens, and Mediterranean charm.
While Skiathos, with its 60+ golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, lush nature, and cosmopolitan atmosphere, is one of Europe’s most appreciated destinations, Lesbos offers the charm of authentic Greece: traditional villages, local cuisine, medieval castles, Blue Flag beaches, and a rare sense of tranquility. Ischia combines Mediterranean flavors with the benefits of thermal springs, delighting visitors with lush gardens, natural thermal baths, exquisite culinary experiences, and stunning landscapes.
