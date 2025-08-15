Where Romanians Spend the Assumption Holiday – From Nearby Getaways to Ibiza and Mallorca, Trips Up to €1,200

Romanians are spending the Assumption Day long weekend mainly on Greek islands, but also in Ibiza, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands. For many, the August 15 holiday coincides with their main vacation of the year, with travelers choosing trips ranging from €350 to €1,200 per person. Many Romanians are more budget-conscious this year, opting for more affordable destinations or booking holiday packages up to nine months in advance.

Since August 15, Assumption Day, is a public holiday, Romanians are looking to enjoy a mid-summer getaway. According to Aerotravel, one of Romania’s leading tour operators, destinations just a few hours away, offering spectacular beaches and an authentic holiday atmosphere, dominate this year’s choices.

During the Assumption Day weekend, top Romanian preferences include Greek islands such as Lesbos, Skiathos, Lefkada, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Corfu, and Crete, as well as Ischia (Italy) – locations that combine stunning natural landscapes with quality services and fair prices. Being peak season, most tourists opted for seven-night stays, departing before or even on August 15, rather than shorter city-break trips.

Besides the Greek islands, Romanians also choose mainland Greece (Thassos, Halkidiki), Turkey (Antalya, Bodrum, Kusadasi, Marmaris), the Spanish coast (Mallorca, Ibiza, Canary Islands), Bulgarian resorts (Golden Sands, Albena, Sunny Beach, Sozopol), and, of course, domestic seaside and mountain destinations.

Many travelers are budget-conscious, and for many, this trip represents their main summer holiday. To secure the best rates, many booked packages 6–9 months in advance. The most sought-after options are direct charter flights (maximum 2 hours) with prices between €350 and €1,200 per person.

Top Summer Destinations

For the 2025 summer season, including the Assumption Day weekend, Romanians sought affordable destinations with easy access via direct flights and an optimal cost-quality ratio. Lesbos, Skiathos, and Ischia provide the vacation they want: spectacular beaches, clear waters, delicious cuisine, and fair prices – all in a relaxing and welcoming setting, according to Aerotravel representatives.

Lesbos – long Blue Flag beaches, clear waters, picturesque villages, and authentic gastronomy.

Skiathos – over 60 sandy beaches with gentle sea entry, many Blue Flag certified, ideal for couples and families alike.

Ischia – an Italian island famous for thermal springs, lush gardens, and Mediterranean charm.

While Skiathos, with its 60+ golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, lush nature, and cosmopolitan atmosphere, is one of Europe’s most appreciated destinations, Lesbos offers the charm of authentic Greece: traditional villages, local cuisine, medieval castles, Blue Flag beaches, and a rare sense of tranquility. Ischia combines Mediterranean flavors with the benefits of thermal springs, delighting visitors with lush gardens, natural thermal baths, exquisite culinary experiences, and stunning landscapes.

ChatGPT said: Lesbos is an inspired choice for a vacation in authentic Greece, as it remains untouched by the mass tourism that has transformed other islands into theme parks. With its unique charm and rich history, the island is appreciated by travelers from around the world for its mild Mediterranean climate, lush nature with enchanting landscapes, picturesque traditional villages, and simple yet delicious culinary specialties. Local products such as ouzo, sardines, olive oil, and cheese offer flavors and aromas unique across Greece. Skiathos is a true natural paradise. The island is famous for over 60 fine sandy beaches with gentle sea entry, beautiful landscapes, lush pine forests, and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. The town of Skiathos, the island’s capital, enchants visitors with narrow cobblestone streets, souvenir shops, gelaterias, relaxed tavernas, sophisticated restaurants, and clubs offering excellent music, both Western and Greek. Ischia is a stunning destination, featuring lush nature, a calm atmosphere, healing thermal springs, sunny days with warm seas, and countless beautiful places to explore! A stay in Ischia is perfect for recharging with positive energy, enjoying cinematic landscapes, and indulging in the refined tastes and aromas of local culinary art. Additionally, it offers exactly the kind of holiday you desire: beach relaxation, hiking or sightseeing tours, cruises to nearby islands, or a therapeutic stay at a healing thermal spring.