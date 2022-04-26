Which are Europe’s most popular campsites and which are the best in Romania?

Camping.info, one of Europe’s top camping guides, has identified the most popular campsites for more than 30 European countries. The ranking is based on more than 228.000 reviews from over 150.000 campers. Additionally, camping.info gives an overview about the international camping prices. For more information, please see the following press release:

According to the survey, the best camp sites in Romania are Camping Cheile Rasnoavei, Vampire Camping Bran, Camping Route Roemenie. Average Price for a Night in Romania: 15.42 Euro.

With over 23,000 campsites and more than 90 million page impressions per year, www.camping.info is one of the largest information and booking portal for camping in Europe. Now, camping.info has identified the most popular campsites per country as well as it has compared the average prices per night for these destinations. Throughout Europe, two adults pay between € 12.85 and € 37.22 on average per night for a pitch incl. vehicle, electricity and local taxes on a campsite during the peak season. “Camping is very trendy at the moment and the industry is booming”, exults Maximilian Möhrle, CEO of camping.info, the travel and booking portal based in Berlin.

Most popular campsites per country in Europe:



Albania: Camping Lake Shkodra Resort

Austria: Camping Grubhof

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Auto Camp Green park

Belgium: Camping Blaarmeersen

Croatia: Polidor Family Camping Resort

Czech Republic: Camping am See Václav

Denmark: Skiveren Camping

Finland: Rastila Camping

France: Camping Le Luberon

Germany: Campingpark Kühlungsborn

Greece: Camping Gythion Bay

Hungary: Margaréta-Bia Guest House & Camping

Italy: Luxury Camping Schlosshof

Latvia: Apalkalns Kempings

Lithuania: Vilnius City

Luxembourg: Europacamping Nommerlayen

Montenegro: Camp Full Monte

North Mazedonia: Camping Rino

Netherlands: Recreatiepark Het Winkel

Norway: Kjørnes Camping

Poland: Camping Alexa

Portugal: Camping Beira Marvao

Romania: Camping Cheile Rasnoavei

Serbia: Camping Zasavica

Spain: Camping La Ballena Alegre Costa Brava

Sweden: Långsjön Stugor & Camping

Switzerland: Camping Hüttenberg

Slovenia: Camping Plana & Bar 66

Slovakia: Mara Camping

San Marino: Centro Vacance San Marino

United Kingdom: Abbey Wood Caravan Club Site

Camping in Europe: The price comparison

Considering the whole of Europe, the price range is from 12.85 up to 37.22 per night for two adults on a pitch incl. vehicle, electricity and local taxes in the high season. Please find below the average prices for each country:

€ 37.22 Switzerland

€ 36.95 Italy

€ 36.06 Croatia

€ 34.12 Spain

€ 31.92 Austria

€ 30.13 Slovenia

€ 30.00 Denmark

€ 25.79 Norway

€ 25.42 UK

€ 25.21 Germany

€ 24.86 Luxembourg

€ 24.82 Sweden

€ 24.70 Finland

€ 24.60 Greece

€ 24.54 France

€ 23.95 Netherland

€ 23.63 Ireland

€ 22.34 Iceland

€ 21.33 Belgium

€ 20.96 Hungary

€ 19.44 Lithuania

€ 19.12 Estonia

€ 18.92 Portugal

€ 18.04 Serbia

€ 17.99 Latvia

€ 17.97 Slovakia

€ 17.15 Bulgaria

€ 16.85 Czech Republic

€ 16.81 Bosnia and Herzegovina

€ 16.54 Poland

€ 16.47 Montenegro

€ 15.42 Romania

€ 14.96 Turkey

€ 14.72 North Mazedonia

€ 14.67 Moldova

€ 12.85 Albania