Which are Europe’s most popular campsites?

Based on the reviews by campers, camping.info, one of Europe’s top camping guides, has identified the most popular from over 23.000 campsites in 44 European countries.



Europe’s top campsite and the camping.info Award winner 2022 is located in Germany. Out of more than 23.000 European campsites from 44 different countries, the first place went to Camping Kühlungsborn (Germany). The camping.info Award is one of the most known awards in the camping industry and is based on the opinions of 150.000 campers with a total of 228.000 reviews on camping.info. “The rankings are only based on the ratings by campers. Accordingly, the evaluations for creating the ranking and all of its factors are publicly available”, states Maximilian Moehrle, managing director of camping.info based in Berlin. “Even small, highly committed campsites have a good chance of being listed among the top 100 in Europe and of being discovered as an insider tip.”

Award 2022: The top 10 campsites in Europe:

1. Campingpark Kühlungsborn / Germany

2. Camping Grubhof / Austria

3. Rosenfelder Strand Ostsee Camping / Germany

4. Camping Hüttenberg / Switzerland

5. Camp MondSeeLand / Austria

6. Campingplatz Ecktannen / Germany

7. Camping Murinsel / Austria

8. Ostseecamping Familie Heide / Germany

9. Campingpark Kalletal / Germany

10. Naturisten FamilienSport- und NaturCamp Sonnensee / Germany

All of Europe’s top 100 campsites on: www.camping.info/award.