Which are the superstar travel destinations of the fall/winter?

Travellers have several summer holiday options to Greece, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Egypt on the charter flights available by mid-October, for discounted prices within the Black Friday Express campaign. During September 3-10 the last-minute summer destinations cost several hundreds euros per person.

Egypt and the Maldives are the exotic holidays available for autumn and winter, with Early Booking discounts up to 20-30%.

Egypt is the stardom destination of the year due to charters available in all seasons, from Bucharest and most Romanian cities that have airports, and due to the circuit-like programmes held on a monthly basis. Around 250,000 Romanians spent their holiday in Egypt this year or are about to leave by the end of the year to Hurghada or Sharm el Sheikh, according to Paralela 45 tour operator, which has fall offers for Egypt starting from EUR 350/person.

“Egypt, which is on the green Covid list since last year, attract through the convenient quality-price ratio. You can have a EUR 350/person vacation bought during the Early Booking period for the fall/winter season, which comes up with discounts of up to 15% or more. We selected all inclusive hotels to respond tourists’ demands, from beach to facilities for children,” said Alin Burcea, CEO Paralela 45.

Starting with September, there are weekly flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Oradea, Baia Mare to Hurghada, and from Bucharest to Sharm el Sheikh.

The number of flights will increase on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with the tour operator estimating it will double like last year.

As for the autumn tours to Egypt, and Nile Cruise or Egypt – history, civilisation, mystery, leaving from Bucharest or Cluj-Napoca, their number has already increased. The tours last 7 nights or 12 nights and cost EUR 965/person.

Over 30 tours by plane are held in September and October, with a duration of four up to 12 nights to Istanbul, Paris, Florence or Portugal, Cote d’Azure, Jordan, Morocco, Cuba, Peru. Turkey is the most demanded destination, with tours to Cappadocia, Mesopotamia or Istanbul.

Paralela 45 will also resume charters to exotic destinations as of the end of October, with direct flights to the Dominican Republic, Maldives, Zanzibar, Cape Verde Island – a premiere for the winter season -, but also to the United Arab Emirates.