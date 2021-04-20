Which country doesn’t ask tourists for vaccine certificate, anti-Covid test or antibodies tests?

Albania, the country that doesn’t require tourists to take a RT-PCR test, a vaccine certificate or antibodies tests, is available in the Hello Holidays’ portfolio for travel destinations this year.

Stays in Saranda or Vlore could cost as of EUR 200/person during the launching tourist campaign, when discounts go up by one quarter.

A one-week holiday in Saranda can cost as of EUR 314/person , three-star hotel accommodation with breakfast, or EUR 317/person for an apartment. The cost in Vlore goes from EUR 212/person in the villa and from EUR 282/person four-star hotel accommodation. Packages included charter transport by coach from Brasov and Bucharest.

Albania is also included as a destination for tours, and more have been included this year: Bosnia-Albania 7-day tour and Montenegro-Albania -10-day tours available from May to September.

In Albania, tourists can visit Lekuresi in Saranda, for amazing sunsets and can also have trips to the National Park in Butrint, the 2,500-year -old Greek town included in the UNESCO World Heritage Patrimony. Other hot spots in Albania are: the Karaburun Peninsula, the only sea park in Albania, Ksami Islands, a group of three islands also known as Europe’s Caribbeans, Benja Thermal Bath, the thermal spa resort for chronic diseases, rheumatism, stomach or skin, or Gjirokastra, a town also called Albania’s Sighisoara.

“Albania has announced at the end of February the conditions to enter the country. Foreign tourists can enter Albania only by their ID card, no negative Covid test is needed, nor a vaccine certificate or antibodies test,” said Denisa Oprea, marketing manager Hello Holidays.

At present, the anti-Covid test is required in Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Dubai in the case of tourists who are not vaccinated.

At the same time, the tour operator reintroduced the direct flights from Cluj-Napoca to the Romanian Black Sea resorts, after a 4-year break. Therefore, as of June, Transylvania will be connected to the Romanian seaside by two weekly flights, every Monday and Friday.