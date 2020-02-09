Which Romanian city is among the trendiest Best European Destinations this year?

The city of Sibiu, Transylvania, Romania is dubbed among the trendiest Best European Destinations in 2020, according to Forbes magazine.

This is the alphabetic list of the 20 trendiest European Best Destinations to visit in 2020 is: Athens (Greece), Berlin (Germany), Bydgoszcz (Poland), Cascais (Portugal), Colmar (France), Cork (Ireland), Héviz (Hungary), Madrid (Spain), Menorca (Spain), Namur (Belgium), Paris (France), Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy), Reykjavik (Iceland), Rijeka (Croatia), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Rochefort Océan (France), Sibiu (Romania), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Vienna (Austria), with Colmar, in France’s northern region of Alsace, being voted the #1 European destination for 2020.

According to the Forbes journalists, Sibiu can provide a high ‘level of culture and gastronomy’ just like Paris or Bruges, can by as ‘instagrammable ‘ as Prague or Santorini, and as ‘romantic’ as Rome or Venice.

“There’s poetry and beauty on every street corner and eyes on every roof. This rich city, one of the most visited in Romania, represents 800 years of history in an unspoilt setting yet remains one of the most modern and dynamic cities in Europe.

A gastronomic tourism destination – the only city in Romania to be awarded three Michelin stars — Sibiu is a destination for history buffs, outdoor activities fans, photographers and hikers,” further reads the description about Sibiu.

