Wizz Air announces four routes from Craiova

Wizz Air announced the launch of four routes from Craiova International Airport. Starting from October, passengers will be able to enjoy direct flights from Craiova to the romantic boulevards of Paris, the wonderful coasts of Naples, the ancient wonders of Athens and the vibrant streets of Barcelona.

The route from Craiova to Paris Beauvais will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting from October 26th. Flights to Naples and Athens will then depart from October 28th, each Tuesday and Saturday. On March 29th, 2026, a fourth route to Barcelona El Prat will start operations, with flights on Thursday and Sunday. Fares start from just RON 99 / EUR 19.99.

One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We’re proud to further strengthen our presence at Craiova Airport with the launch of four new routes to France, Italy, Greece and Spain. These new connections underline our continued dedication to enhancing connectivity, contributing to the region’s development and making travel even more accessible and affordable for Romanian passengers. Through our Customer First Compass strategy, we remain focused on expanding our network, while providing reliable service across our operations.”

Cosmin Vasile, President of Dolj County Council, said: “Craiova International Airport is growing, and I am delighted that our partnership with Wizz Air is growing alongside it. The symbolic threshold of 4 million passengers traveling with Wizz Air through our airport has been exceeded, and I hope that the next threshold, 5 million, will be reached very quickly, given such a diverse range of regular flights on offer.”

Sorin Manda, General Manager of Craiova International Airport, added: “The four new destinations added to those already operated from Craiova International Airport were among the most requested by our passengers. With this expansion, Craiova’s air links with Paris and Barcelona are being resumed. At the same time, new bridges are being built to two cities with large Romanian communities, as well as favourite destinations for city breaks, Naples and Athens. I am delighted that today we can talk about 14 attractive destinations, which strengthen the partnership between Craiova International Airport and Wizz Air and turn it into a model of success.”

Since the launch of its operations at Craiova International Airport in 2013, Wizz Air has steadily increased its investment. For the 2025 winter season, the airline now has 14 routes to 7 countries on sale from Craiova.

NEW ROUTES FROM CRAIOVA

ROUTE FREQUENCY FARES FROM STARTS Craiova – Paris Beauvais Wednesday, Sunday RON 99 / EUR 19.99 26 October 2025 Craiova – Naples Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 / EUR 19.99 28 October 2025 Craiova – Athens Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 / EUR 19.99 28 October 2025 Craiova – Barcelona El Prat Thursday, Sunday RON 99 / EUR 19.99 29 March 2026