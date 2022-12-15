Wizz Air celebrates the opening of its base in Suceava

Wizz Air celebrated today its newest base in Suceava, during a press event attended by journalists, airport authorities and local officials. Further expanding its route network from the city, Wizz Air now offers 12 routes to 8 countries from Suceava “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport. Today, the airport welcomed one of the two new aircraft allotted to the base, which operated a flight arriving from Paris-Beauvais (France), a newly inaugurated route together with Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Eindhoven (Netherlands).

Starting today, December 15th, Romanians can travel from Suceava to Paris-Beauvais on Thursdays and Saturdays. From tomorrow, December 16th, flights will begin from Suceava to Brussels-Charleroi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to Venice-Treviso every Monday and Friday. Additionally, starting December 17th, passengers can travel to Larnaca and Eindhoven, both departing on Tuesday and Saturday. Starting 9 January 2023, Wizz Air will offer flights from Suceava to Tel Aviv, departing on Mondays and Fridays.

Two new recruitment events are scheduled for the new Suceava base in January, on the 12th and 31st, with many more to be announced. Furthermore, the opening of the new base, together with the allocation of two aircraft, will enable a boost to the local economy by creating 100 direct jobs with the airline, and 600 indirect jobs.

Speaking at the press event in Suceava, Alexandra Avădanei, Chief Revenue Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to the opening of our Suceava base and the allocation of two of our newest and most sustainable aircraft. These additions will support operations on six new routes departing from the beautiful city of Suceava, which extends our network from the city to 12 routes to 8 countries in Europe and beyond. As we continue to expand the network in Romania, this announcement underpins our growth strategy and commitment to offer ultra-low fares to various destinations in Europe. We are looking forward to welcoming passengers on new and existing flights departing from our newly inaugurated base in Suceava!”

Ioan Măriuța, general director of the International Airport Ștefan cel Mare Suceava said: “Today we mark a very important moment for Ștefan cel Mare-Suceava Airport: we are inaugurating the first operational air base at our airport. The deployment of these two aircraft by Wizz Air is further evidence of the airline’s commitment to our shared promise of providing direct, affordable connections to exciting destinations. With the allocation of the two aircraft, from this week our partner will also start operating the 5 new destinations: Paris Beauvais, Eindhoven, Larnaca, Brussels Charleroi and Treviso, and from January 2023, the 6th destination, Tel Aviv. The location of the Wizz Air base at the Ștefan cel Mare Suceava Airport is excellent news both for the Airport and for the future development of the entire Region, Wizz Air meeting the high demand for travel and, at the same time, consolidating its leading position in the air passenger transport market here. We appreciate the trust in our partnership that has been connecting us for over 6 years and we are waiting for our passengers to explore the travel opportunities offered by Wizz Air.”

THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM SUCEAVA

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM Suceava – Paris-Beauvais Thursday, Saturday December 15th Suceava – Brussels-Charleroi Monday, Wednesday, Friday December 16th Suceava – Venice-Treviso Monday, Friday December 16th Suceava – Larnaca Tuesday, Saturday December 17th Suceava – Eindhoven Tuesday, Saturday December 17th Suceava – Tel Aviv Monday, Friday 9 January 2023