Wizz Air has announced its largest network expansion yet for the winter season that started on Sunday. The airline inaugurates this week 25 routes from Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Brașov and Sibiu to popular and much-awaited destinations across 17 countries in Europe and beyond. Fares start at just RON 79, with tickets already available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app.

These developments across Bucharest and the whole country prove Wizz Air’s commitment to offering even more diverse travel options this winter season, meeting the growing demand for smart flying – be it when visiting friends and family during the holidays, or discovering new exciting destinations for leisure. The additions come after more capacity was already allocated during the 2025 summer season in Craiova, Sibiu and Timișoara, with further investments expected with the reopening of Wizz Air’s base in Suceava this December.

“I’m truly excited about our newest expansion for the winter – it’s a wonderful feeling to see Romania connected to so many new and diverse destinations. Each new route represents a link between cultures, families, friends, as well as an opportunity to share memorable moments with our passengers,” said Geanina Hîrjanu, flight attendant and WIZZ brand ambassador in Romania. “As a flight attendant and brand ambassador, I feel proud to be part of Wizz Air’s growth journey in Romania. Let’s fly into this new season together and make every flight an unforgettable experience!”

New routes from Bucharest

This week between October 26-29th, 11 Wizz Air routes will start from Bucharest Otopeni to Yerevan (Armenia), Prague (the Czech Republic), Turku (Finland), Bordeaux, Paris Orly (France), Berlin, Cologne (Germany), Pescara (Italy), Gdansk (Poland), Porto (Portugal) and Bratislava (Slovakia).

Furthermore, Wizz Air already allocated its second aircraft to the base in Bucharest Băneasa and, starting with October 26th, relocated nine routes from Otopeni to Băneasa, with five of them to be operated exclusively from Bucharest’s secondary airport. The nine routes that passengers can enjoy from Bucharest Băneasa are Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Milan Bergamo, Turin (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain), alongside the fully relocated at the airport to Nice (France), Frankfurt Hahn, Memmingen (Germany), Athens (Greece) and Basel (Switzerland).

New routes from Cluj-Napoca

From Cluj-Napoca, passengers can travel starting between October 26-28th with Wizz Air to Billund (Denmark), Marrakesh (Morocco), Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Norway) and Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), as well as the newly reopened Tel Aviv connection (Israel).

New routes from Craiova

New routes will also take-off from Craiova on October 26th and 28th, to the much-awaited destinations of Paris Beauvais (France), Athens (Greece) and Naples (Italy).

New routes from Iași

On October 27th and 28th, Wizz Air will start operations from Iași to Prague (Czech Republic), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Valencia (Spain).

New routes from Brașov

Brașov passengers can now fly to Memmingen (Germany) and Milan Malpensa (Italy) starting on October 26th and 28th, respectively.

New routes from Sibiu

Moreover, October 28th marks the start of Wizz Air’s newest route from Sibiu to Birmingham (the United Kingdom).

Since the start of its Romanian operations in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily increased its investment in the country, recognizing it as a key market. Currently, the airline has 217 routes from 14 Romanian airports on sale, connecting passengers to 82 destinations across 27 countries. Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava and Timișoara. The airline employs more than 1,600 people in Romania.

NEW ROUTES FROM ROMANIA

ROUTE FREQUENCY FARES FROM STARTS Bucharest Otopeni – Yerevan Thursday, Sunday RON 159 October 26th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Cologne Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday RON 159 October 26th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Paris Orly Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday RON 99 October 26th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Berlin Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday RON 159 October 26th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Prague Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday RON 159 October 26th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni –Bordeaux Wednesday, Sunday RON 159 October 29th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Turku Monday, Friday RON 99 October 27th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Gdansk Monday, Friday RON 159 October 27th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Porto Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 189 October 28th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Pescara Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Bratislava Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 89 October 28th, 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Marrakesh Thursday, Sunday RON 259 October 26th, 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Stockholm Skavsta Winer: Monday, Friday Summer: Thursday, Sunday RON 99 October 27th, 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Billund Monday, Friday RON 99 October 27th, 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Tel Aviv Monday, Wednesday, Friday RON 319 October 27th, 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Oslo Sandefjord Torp Winter: Tuesday, Saturday Summer: Monday, Friday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Craiova – Paris Beauvais Wednesday, Sunday RON 99 October 26th, 2025 Craiova – Naples Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Craiova – Athens Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Iași – Copenhagen Winter: Monday, Friday Summer: Tuesday, Saturday RON 159 October 27th, 2025 Iași – Prague Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Iași – Valencia Tuesday, Saturday RON 159 October 28th, 2025 Brașov – Memmingen Thursday, Sunday RON 79 October 26th, 2025 Brașov – Milan Malpensa Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025 Sibiu – Birmingham Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 October 28th, 2025