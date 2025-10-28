Wizz Air Launches Winter 2025-26 with 25 New Routes Across 6 Airports
Wizz Air has announced its largest network expansion yet for the winter season that started on Sunday. The airline inaugurates this week 25 routes from Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Brașov and Sibiu to popular and much-awaited destinations across 17 countries in Europe and beyond. Fares start at just RON 79, with tickets already available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app.
These developments across Bucharest and the whole country prove Wizz Air’s commitment to offering even more diverse travel options this winter season, meeting the growing demand for smart flying – be it when visiting friends and family during the holidays, or discovering new exciting destinations for leisure. The additions come after more capacity was already allocated during the 2025 summer season in Craiova, Sibiu and Timișoara, with further investments expected with the reopening of Wizz Air’s base in Suceava this December.
“I’m truly excited about our newest expansion for the winter – it’s a wonderful feeling to see Romania connected to so many new and diverse destinations. Each new route represents a link between cultures, families, friends, as well as an opportunity to share memorable moments with our passengers,” said Geanina Hîrjanu, flight attendant and WIZZ brand ambassador in Romania. “As a flight attendant and brand ambassador, I feel proud to be part of Wizz Air’s growth journey in Romania. Let’s fly into this new season together and make every flight an unforgettable experience!”
New routes from Bucharest
This week between October 26-29th, 11 Wizz Air routes will start from Bucharest Otopeni to Yerevan (Armenia), Prague (the Czech Republic), Turku (Finland), Bordeaux, Paris Orly (France), Berlin, Cologne (Germany), Pescara (Italy), Gdansk (Poland), Porto (Portugal) and Bratislava (Slovakia).
Furthermore, Wizz Air already allocated its second aircraft to the base in Bucharest Băneasa and, starting with October 26th, relocated nine routes from Otopeni to Băneasa, with five of them to be operated exclusively from Bucharest’s secondary airport. The nine routes that passengers can enjoy from Bucharest Băneasa are Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Milan Bergamo, Turin (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain), alongside the fully relocated at the airport to Nice (France), Frankfurt Hahn, Memmingen (Germany), Athens (Greece) and Basel (Switzerland).
New routes from Cluj-Napoca
From Cluj-Napoca, passengers can travel starting between October 26-28th with Wizz Air to Billund (Denmark), Marrakesh (Morocco), Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Norway) and Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), as well as the newly reopened Tel Aviv connection (Israel).
New routes from Craiova
New routes will also take-off from Craiova on October 26th and 28th, to the much-awaited destinations of Paris Beauvais (France), Athens (Greece) and Naples (Italy).
New routes from Iași
On October 27th and 28th, Wizz Air will start operations from Iași to Prague (Czech Republic), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Valencia (Spain).
New routes from Brașov
Brașov passengers can now fly to Memmingen (Germany) and Milan Malpensa (Italy) starting on October 26th and 28th, respectively.
New routes from Sibiu
Moreover, October 28th marks the start of Wizz Air’s newest route from Sibiu to Birmingham (the United Kingdom).
Since the start of its Romanian operations in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily increased its investment in the country, recognizing it as a key market. Currently, the airline has 217 routes from 14 Romanian airports on sale, connecting passengers to 82 destinations across 27 countries. Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava and Timișoara. The airline employs more than 1,600 people in Romania.
NEW ROUTES FROM ROMANIA
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|FARES FROM
|STARTS
|Bucharest Otopeni – Yerevan
|Thursday, Sunday
|RON 159
|October 26th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Cologne
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|RON 159
|October 26th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Paris Orly
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|RON 99
|October 26th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Berlin
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|RON 159
|October 26th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Prague
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|RON 159
|October 26th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni –Bordeaux
|Wednesday, Sunday
|RON 159
|October 29th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Turku
|Monday, Friday
|RON 99
|October 27th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Gdansk
|Monday, Friday
|RON 159
|October 27th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Porto
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|RON 189
|October 28th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Pescara
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Bucharest Otopeni – Bratislava
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|RON 89
|October 28th, 2025
|Cluj-Napoca – Marrakesh
|Thursday, Sunday
|RON 259
|October 26th, 2025
|Cluj-Napoca – Stockholm Skavsta
|Winer: Monday, Friday
Summer: Thursday, Sunday
|RON 99
|October 27th, 2025
|Cluj-Napoca – Billund
|Monday, Friday
|RON 99
|October 27th, 2025
|Cluj-Napoca – Tel Aviv
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|RON 319
|October 27th, 2025
|Cluj-Napoca – Oslo Sandefjord Torp
|Winter: Tuesday, Saturday
Summer: Monday, Friday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Craiova – Paris Beauvais
|Wednesday, Sunday
|RON 99
|October 26th, 2025
|Craiova – Naples
|Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Craiova – Athens
|Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Iași – Copenhagen
|Winter: Monday, Friday
Summer: Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 159
|October 27th, 2025
|Iași – Prague
|Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Iași – Valencia
|Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 159
|October 28th, 2025
|Brașov – Memmingen
|Thursday, Sunday
|RON 79
|October 26th, 2025
|Brașov – Milan Malpensa
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
|Sibiu – Birmingham
|Tuesday, Saturday
|RON 99
|October 28th, 2025
