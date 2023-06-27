Young Romanian woman becomes a World Travel Hacker

This May, Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, set out to find people that would join the company’s team for a summer job as World Travel Hackers. The company was looking for 6 pairs of travelers that are looking for the ultimate summer job as travel hackers. In the end, as the applications were of tremendous quality, Kiwi.com chose 7 duos to become part of their World Travel Hackers team. In collaboration with Visa, each pair will receive a budget of 10,000 euros to travel the world and hack traveling for four weeks, keeping whatever money they save at the end of their summer job.

The 7 travel-hacking duos were selected from Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, the UK, and Greece. Each pair will receive a 10,000 euro budget. Since the start of the recruiting campaign, 1200 submissions have been made, and the applicants are from 73 countries and 475 cities around the world.

63 Romanians from 20 cities applied for the summer job, of which four made the shortlist, by presenting the best things to do in their hometown, while on a budget (their “resumé” for applying for the job). The four Romanian duos that made the shortlist are Darla with partner Roberto, Hayat and Maria from Bucharest, Bianca and Miles from Suceava, and Ioana and her friend from Bucharest.

Kiwi.com’s World Travel Hacker duo from Romania was chosen by the company’s team, with help from their Instagram followers, and the pair that gets to have the best summer job traveling the world is made up of Bianca-Maria Pascaru and Miles from Suceava.

“I like to think of myself as a little hydrogen and helium sphere in an eternal self-discovery process. I’m fascinated by images and words and I might have a slight obsession with impreciseness and the color yellow. I’m quite creative and I’m always looking for unique ways to express my thoughts. I realized a while ago that traveling is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and being able to deal with unexpected situations. Personally, I don’t want to be comfortable. Ever. Okay — maybe when I’m very old. Until then, I want to explore, to laugh until my belly hurts, to happy-cry when I see a beautiful sunrise, and to spread the love. The world’s just waiting for me, and I’m pretty sure I’ll just need my eyes, my heart and a camera to take it on”, is how Bianca describes herself and her motivation to become a World Travel Hacker for Kiwi.com.

Most applicants to become part of Kiwi.com’s travel hacking team are from Europe (895), followed by traveler aficionados from North America, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and South America, respectively. Part of the applicants’ assignment was to choose a travel buddy who will travel the world with them. Most applicants (64%) chose a friend or the best friend to travel the world with, while 21% chose their significant other. 12% of applicants partnered with their sibling, while the rest chose other members of their family (including someone who chose to travel with their ex-wife).

The winner’s adventure is still unfolding, as they will have to solve a number of challenges during their tenure as World Travel Hackers, such as: travel based on booking a number of the cheapest flights to anywhere found on the Kiwi.com app; finding an itinerary with a 24-hour stopover in a random city and squeezing in as many activities and experiences as possible, or travel for days with their carry-on luggage only.

Recent research studies have shown that becoming an influencer or a YouTuber is among the top jobs for young people, especially for Gen Z. According to pre-covid research, from the UK, becoming a social media influencer (17%) and YouTuber (14%) were the 2nd and the 3rd most desired career choices. Through the World Travel Hacker summer job, Kiwi.com is offering travel lovers a chance to put their knowledge to the test, while sharing their experiences with the world on social media, showing how anyone in the world can learn to travel as accessibly as possible.