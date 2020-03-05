38yo woman, 47yo man from Timisoara diagnosed with coronavirus have healed

The 38-year-old woman from Timisoara who had been diagnosed with coronavirus has healed, as her second blood screening tested negative.

The 47-year-old man from Timisoara has also tested negative for coronavirus. The man has tested negative two times in a row.

However, the two patients remain in hospital.

As for the 16yo teen boy who also tested positive for Covid-19, he tested positive. The school where he studies has been closed. So far, no other cases of coronavirus have been reported among his colleagues. His desk mate has tested negative.