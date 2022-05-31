Hunch Raises €4m led by Catalyst Romania Fund II to Continue Accelerating Revenue and Scale

Catalyst Romania, one of the most important venture capital funds in the region backed by 3TS Capital Partners, announces it has led the new €4 million round raised by Hunch, alongside co-investors Euroventures, North Base Media, SeedBlink and South Central Ventures. The company will use this investment to triple its sales team and increase marketing investments, to support its expansion plans in Europe and into the US.

Hunch, based in Belgrade, Serbia, provides a creative ads automation platform that, for the first time, combines precise consumer personalization, dynamic creatives assembly at scale, real-time social media placement, product-feed data science and end-to-end collaboration workflow.

With Hunch, brands and their agency partners can efficiently build and deliver an exponential set of individualized journeys and personalized experiences. Proven to increase interaction, conversion to revenue and lifetime value, with the right ad creatives, at the right time, Hunch empowers global consumer facing corporations to dominate social commerce. Hunch has helped its clients deliver over a billion of personalized creative assets and execute over 50 thousand personalization campaigns.

Engaging consumers in personalized ways is critical for all B2C marketers, yet this goal has remained difficult to achieve at internet scale, since customer, product and creative data sets are trapped in multiple departments and in disparate information silos. “Driven by the rapid rise of social media platforms, like Instagram, TikTok and the rest, in order to compete in today’s market companies have been faced with a difficult task of creating and delivering a staggering amount of engaging creatives and videos that now need to be personalized, contextualized, and relevant. Over 100 global brands and agencies across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia have successfully partnered with Hunch to deliver highly tailored creative campaigns that perform radically better and drive increased revenues through personalization. We are thrilled to have Catalyst Romania and the rest of the investor group help us accelerate our technology roadmap that will support our customers in growing their revenue faster,” said Sinisa Rakovic, founder and CEO of Hunch.

“Hunch has positioned itself as a category leader in the new dynamic cross-platform ad personalization segment. We are impressed by the Company’s bold vision to revolutionize how advertisers can engage with consumers in more precise and actionable ways, in a privacy-first and transparent manner. We are excited to partner with Sinisa and the Hunch team,” added Sever Totia, Partner at 3TS Capital Partners who led the investment.

In preparation for the next stage of growth, Hunch is honored to attract and add two venerable industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Rob Norman, former CEO GroupM North America and Craig Atkinson, former COO at Tinuiti. Both will play pivotal roles in helping Hunch with growth strategies, thought leadership, and maximizing its massive market opportunity.

“We are delighted to announce the largest round led by Catalyst Fund II thus far, and the first investment by the fund in the SEE region outside Romania. This sets a new benchmark for cooperation among regional funds, and also with Seedblink, the most active tech investment platform in CEE,” added Marius Ghenea, Managing Partner of Catalyst Romania.