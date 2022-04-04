MedLife announces a new M&A transaction: Life Med

MedLife Medical System, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, announces the acquisition of 100% share capital of Life Med. The company will be integrated under Sfanta Maria network, part of MedLife Group.

Life Med is one of the largest private providers of outpatient medical services under contract with NHIH, covering 24 specialties: allergology and immunology, cardiology, general surgery, dermatovenerology, diabetes and nutrition, vascular ultrasound, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedics, pneumology, psychiatry, psychology, medical recovery, rheumatology and urology. Life Med offers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services from consultations, clinical investigations to laboratory tests for over 130,000 patients annually.

With over 17 years of experience on the private medical services market, Life Med has managed to develop 2 clinics in Bucharest: Timpuri Noi Clinic and Militari Clinic, with its own medical analysis laboratories. The turnover registered in 2021 was of RON 9.2 million, increasing by 8% compared to 2020 (RON 8.6 million).

“As already announced, in 2022 the development of Sfanta Maria network will be boosted, the second brand part of MedLife Group with a focus on patients who mainly want to access medical services under contract with NHIH. This is a first step towards consolidation, through the acquisition of Life Med, a clinic with complete diagnostic services and top treatments that, in synergy with Sfanta Maria, will come to the aid of patients”, said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

Sfanta Maria network was launched 5 years ago and has become one of the most important national health networks. It operates on the medical services market with 50 own medical units, which resulted from acquisition projects and organic developments, as follows: 12 clinics in Bucharest, Bacau, Galati, Magurele and Sibiu, 10 laboratories in Bucharest, Braila, Bacau, Galati and Sibiu, as well as over 25 sampling points. At the same time, Sfanta Maria is among the operators with the largest own family medicine network.

The full acquisition of Life Med is the 37th acquisition to date finalized by MedLife Group.