Reasoning in the Colectiv case: Chain criminal activity, defendants proved greed and cynicism

The tragedy of the Colectiv club that prompted the death of 65 people and the injuring of other hundreds is the result of a chain criminal activity, reads the Bucharest Tribunal reasoning.

In December last year, Bucharest Tribunal has pronounced on Monday the first sentences in the Colectiv file. Former District 4 mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone has been sentenced to 8 years and a half in prison, and the three owners of the Colectiv club, Anastasescu George Alin, Mincu Costin and Gancea Paul-Cătălin – 11 years and 8 months in prison each. Maximum sentences were also given to the two firefighters who checked the club- 9 years and 2 months in prison, Radu Antonina and Matei George-Petrică.

The judges’ reasoning also points that the attitude of the defendants does not consist in the lack of a legal education, but in greed, irresponsibility and defiance of law.

“The defendants, although some of them are educated under the conditions of a society in transition, but a free and democratic society, and with an entrepreneurial career, have adopted an attitude of denial, <claiming> the alleged culpability of other co-defendants in this file, of some authorities, of the state, but also claiming the quality of the law. It’s typical for such entrepreneurs who are asking for a however small state intervention through eliminating the red tape, liberalization when it comes to set up a business or when the salaries or profit are at stake, but who are suddenly questioning the quality of some public institutions in case of some tragedies”, reads the reasoning signed by judge Mihai Bălănescu from the Bucharest Tribunal.

In the judge’s opinion, when the tragedy occurred on October 30, 2015, there was a correct and efficient legislation in force, but it’s essential this legal framework is respected and enforced, both by the chiefs or employees of some public authorities and also by the private entrepreneurs.

The magistrate also noted the obligation of the businessman to observe the law and to take actions to get informed and obtain the legal permits.

On the other hand, the judge considers that the attitude of some defendants in this file has been to prevent the truth and this attitude is proving bad faith, cynicism and lack of respect for those who died or who were injured in the fire.