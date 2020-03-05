Which are the most desirable employers in Romania?

Which are the most desirable employers in Romania?

The IT sector is the most sought-after in Romania, while tech giants like Google or Amazon are the most desirable employers by the Romanian employees. Around 200,000 Romanians already have a coding career.

Google ranked first, followed by Porsche and Amazon in the preferences of the Romanian job seekers, according to a recent study conducted by Universum Globum, an Employer Branding company in partnership with eJobs recruitment platform. Google is most wanted by both students and experienced specialists.

Other desirable employers are Banca Transilvania, Regina Maria and Medicover health providers.

The study, which surveyed 15,000 Romanians of all ages, also reveals that the employees are mostly lured by the salary and the flexible working hours when seeking a job.