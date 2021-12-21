2022 Resolutions: More than half of the Romanians aim to resume healthy habits in 2022

Romanians have understood the importance of a healthy lifestyle and are aiming to resume healthy habits as their main goal for next year, as shown by the OnePoll survey carried out for Herbalife Nutrition.

According to the fourth annual survey “Writing Off the End of the Year”, 58% of the Romanians are planning to make Resolutions on 2022 New Year’s Eve, aiming for a healthier diet (41%), this being the case especially for the respondents aged between 18 and 24 (64%). The second goal set by 39% of the respondents is to exercise more often, followed by more focus on self-care (31%).

Among the Romanians who wish for a healthier lifestyle, 47% are between 18 and 24 years old, while 42% are aged between 25 and 40. The same percentage of the respondents in each group category wants to exercise more often – 47%, and respectively 41%. This main goal is planned equally by women and men (42%).

Asked whether they keep their promise more than in the previous years, 67% of the Romanians responded that they are likely or quite likely to do so, most of them being men (69%).

Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition recommends a “4 Ps” approach of purpose, plan, partner and peers to reach one’s goals for a healthier 2022:

Purpose – It starts with tapping into something important and meaningful. Taking the time to clearly identify the reason why you want to be healthier. Posting that purpose where it can be seen daily, like on your mirror, will be the fuel to stick to that resolution

Plan – A specific plan that focuses on achievable goals is an important tool for measuring and celebrating success. There are great free resources like meal plans and exercise routines to achieve your objectives. For example, many people find that an easy plan to follow is to replace two meals with a meal replacement shake – such as Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1.

Partner – A partner helping you on your way to your goals will increase the likelihood of success. A partner in this journey can increase accountability. Wellness and lifestyle coaches are great partners for achieving goals.

Peers – Surround yourself with a community of individuals on a similar journey or who are cheering for your success. Social networks can be a great resource to provide encouragement and support. Say Yes and make new friends, joining our global community through the Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributors. Millions of unique people, brought together by a shared purpose – that of having a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Here you will find a network of people who will accompany you, to support and inspire you.

The “Writing off the End of the Year” survey was conducted between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, 2021 on a sample of 626 respondents from Romania. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).