Herbalife launches strategic partnership with the European Food Banks Federation as part of Nutrition for Zero Hunger Initiative  

Herbalife together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) is unveiling a new partnership with the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) to help tackle food waste and reduce food insecurity.

FEBA includes a network of over 341 food banks across Europe. The strategic pairing will see Herbalife and HNF provide much needed funding to the non-profit organisation to support essential operating costs at food banks across ten markets including rent, utilities, infrastructure, equipment and training costs to enable them to continue providing food to those who need it most

In 2022, a record 349 million people worldwide were facing food insecurity, up from 287 million in 2021. This is a staggering rise of 200 million compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.* The war in Ukraine, extreme weather events and the rising cost of living are further exacerbating these numbers by driving food scarcity issues and escalating food prices. Food banks offer a critical lifeline to many feeling the knock-on impact. In the European Union 95.4 million European citizens, over 1 in 5, live on the brink of poverty or deprivation.**

Romeo Căzănescu, Country Director Herbalife Nutrition România, Moldova, Ungaria şi Bulgaria adds; “With societal, environmental, and economic challenges causing the hunger crisis to escalate, funding for food banks has never been more important which is why we’re committed to working with FEBA to help tackle food insecurity and its lasting impact on individuals, communities and economies alike. The dynamic partnership further expands on our ‘Nutrition for Zero Hunger’ initiative, a comprehensive global program focusing on critical resources and expertise to address increased access to healthy foods, community development to reduce food insecurity and nutrition education to help reduce malnutrition. An ambition that aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal #2 –Zero Hunger.”

Jacques Vandenschrik, President of FEBA expands “With the number of people relying on food banks continuing to rise, our partnership with Herbalife and HNF allows us to take a step further in the reduction of food insecurity and prevention of food waste. We understand and recognise the vital role collaboration plays in helping to tackle issues on this scale and we are grateful to Herbalife and HNF for the support it is providing across multiple countries in Europe.”

Whilst the first phase of collaboration will come in the form of funding, the partnership also aims to provide further support on the ground through volunteering days at local FEBA member food banks.

Romeo Căzănescu, Country Director Herbalife Nutrition România, Moldova, Ungaria şi Bulgaria adds; “In Romania, we know that people have experienced food insecurity on some level over the time. This partnership will not only provide vital funding on the ground but help nourish the community and support the incredible work the FEBA food banks do in Romania”.