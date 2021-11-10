Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as ‘Elite 8’ Employer in Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards

Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the ‘Elite 8’ companies within Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrates the top employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. The company was awarded for its global programs that support manager empowerment.

“Providing opportunities for our employees to grow professionally and be their best is part of our culture, and it’s built into the principle that together we can build it better,” said Everton Harris, chief human resources officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “This award is a testament to our employees who commit to making this a great place to work every day.”

To empower managers during recent unprecedented times, and help employees adapt to new modes of working, the company launched three initiatives: E-Learning , Continuous Connections andGlobal Mentorship

The Elite 8 and Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award winners were officially recognized during the annual awards gala held virtually on October 21, 2021.