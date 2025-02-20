Nestlé Romania continues to promote the hybrid work model in 2025, offering employees the opportunity to work equally from the office and from home, with certain exceptions. This approach offers flexibility in time and workplace management and allows employees to organize their schedule according to individual needs and professional duties, resulting in a good balance between personal and professional life.

“In recent years, the hybrid work model has proven to be effective in terms of the performance of colleagues and, implicitly, of the company. For many colleagues, working from home can provide a more conducive environment for concentration, with fewer interruptions, which can lead to increased productivity. Also, eliminating the time spent in traffic can allow us to use our time more efficiently and better focus on work tasks. We believe that our employees need flexibility in carrying out their activities, and the hybrid model offers them this advantage,” explains Loredana Gîlmeanu, HR Country Lead Romania & HRBP Nestlé Romania, Bulgaria and Adriatic countries.

Nestlé Romania employees benefit from the option of working in a hybrid regime. However, it is important to note that there are certain functions that require physical presence in the office, such as those in the administrative field, as well as those within the sales teams, who cannot work from home.

“Nestlé Romania is an organization that values ​​both individual and team performance. This performance is achieved with the help of motivated employees, including through the hybrid work system. Observations during the pandemic showed that teams effectively managed communication and collaboration between colleagues, regardless of where they were currently working, ensuring the success of this model. Thus, the natural continuation of this system followed”, says Loredana Gîlmeanu.

In addition to the hybrid work regime, Nestlé Romania employees also benefit from other non-financial advantages, such as a variety of library subscriptions, wellbeing and nutrition projects, as well as flexible work schedules. This means that some employees can start their eight-hour workday early in the morning, while others can opt for a slightly staggered start to the work schedule.

This flexibility is a significant advantage for all generations of employees, regardless of social or personal status, allowing them to organize their time in a way adapted to their needs and preferences.