This year, Nespresso celebrates 10 years in Romania and has invited every client on a complete journey to discover the origins of coffee. Taste, aroma, and color – all tell the story, traditions, and culture of the places where coffee comes from. The brand shows that from cultivation methods to the moment coffee reaches the cup, every step is carried out with care to preserve the heritage of the land and the people who nurture the coffee trees. More than just a geographical provenance, the origin of coffee for Nespresso means a deep connection with nature, with farmers, and with the promise of the highest quality coffee.

Discover the Story…

Coffee consumption preferences continue to reveal new trends, yet single-origin varieties remain among consumers’ favorites thanks to their aromatic profile that reflects the terroir from which they come. Nespresso’s Master Origins range offers a journey into the world of authentic aromas from countries of origin, shaped by unique processing methods and a careful selection of beans. Every cup tells a story about people, climate, and traditions.

The demand for premium specialty coffee consumed at home continues to grow, which is why the coffee industry is expanding its strategies around sustainability, accessibility, and innovation. These efforts contribute to building a more inclusive and diverse coffee culture, which in turn drives market growth.

Traveling Through Countries of Origin

Through the AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, Nespresso works with farmers from 18 countries who produce the highest quality coffee. In recent years, Master Origin Colombia has consistently ranked among the top five favorites of Nespresso consumers.

Ethiopia – An Arabica coffee with floral notes and fruit jam, offering a delicate aromatic profile.

Master Origin Ethiopia contains Arabica beans naturally sun-dried and lightly roasted. This traditional Ethiopian method involves drying whole cherries on raised “African beds” in the sun, with the pulp removed at the end.

Kawaha ya Congo – An organic coffee with sweet cereal and fruity notes, grown in volcanic soils in an area rich in biodiversity.

Part of the Reviving Origins program, this coffee comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where fertile soils near Lake Kivu offer ideal conditions, but years of instability threatened both coffee production and wildlife. Nespresso and its partners work to improve conditions for local farmers, reduce deforestation, and protect biodiversity.

Tanzania – An Arabica coffee cultivated on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, with vibrant acidity and subtle fruity notes.

This limited-edition coffee is part of the Samra Origins collection by The Weeknd , celebrating the African roots of artist Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd). Named after his Ethiopian mother, Samra is about heritage, values, and authentic connections.

India – A Robusta coffee with spicy, woody notes and a dense crema.

Master Origin India features beans processed through the unique monsooning method, where harvested beans are exposed to monsoon winds, developing their bold, intense flavor.

Indonesia – An Arabica coffee with wet-hulled beans, offering notes of dried tobacco and green wood.

Master Origin Indonesia uses the traditional “wet hulling” method, developed by farmers in humid climates, creating a coffee with high body and silky texture.

Colombia – An Arabica coffee with red fruit notes and vibrant acidity.

Produced through a late harvest method , cherries are left longer on the trees for a more intense aroma. Colombia, alongside Brazil, is among the world’s largest coffee producers.

Nicaragua – A sweet coffee with cereal notes and a nectar-like texture.

Master Origin Nicaragua uses the black honey process, where cherries are pulped but dried with much of their fruit intact, creating a complex, sweet cup.

The Promise of Quality in Every Cup

Nespresso’s promise is simple: always high-quality coffee. To achieve this, the brand invests in a sustainable chain of cultivation, production, and supply, ensuring access to the finest beans.

This commitment lies at the heart of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, developed with experts such as Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade. Today, 91% of Nespresso coffee comes from AAA-certified farms, ensuring quality, traceability, and respect for people and the environment.

Regenerative Agriculture: A Priority for the Future

Regenerative agriculture protects and restores natural resources — soil, water, and biodiversity — while capturing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in soil and plants. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to the global fight against climate change.

Because agriculture is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, Nespresso prioritizes regenerative practices across its supply chain to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, aligned with Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi).

Nespresso’s strategy focuses on three pillars:

Natural soil restoration techniques such as composting and alternatives to pesticides. Planting and protecting native trees on farms and surrounding areas. Biodiversity actions to safeguard ecosystems and water sources.

More than 80% of Nespresso coffee globally now comes from farms practicing regenerative agriculture.

Farmers’ Stories in Every Cup

Every Nespresso coffee tells the story of its farmers. The AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program supports over 167,000 farmers worldwide in adopting regenerative practices, ensuring a fair transition that benefits both people and the environment.

Through long-term, direct relationships with farmers, the program fosters respect for nature, sustainable practices, and improved community well-being.

Coffee Trends and Consumer Preferences

Coffee consumption in Romania is rising, reaching 2.3 cups per day, with 53% of Romanians choosing coffee, according to Ipsos 2024 data. In this context, taste, quality, and sustainability are becoming increasingly important: 54% of consumers would switch brands for better taste, and 35% for better value.

Coffee for Generation Z

For Gen Z, coffee is more than a drink — it’s an expression of personal values. This generation seeks authenticity, sustainability, and products that adapt to their lifestyle. Born after 1997, they have already shaped the coffee industry with their interest in origins, artisanal brewing methods, and supply chain transparency.

Young consumers choose ethically and sustainably sourced coffee, even at a premium price, as a reflection of their beliefs and identity.