Starting on May 1, Nestlé Romania is launching a new national campaign through which it wants to offer its consumers the opportunity to win attractive prizes, but especially the possibility of enjoying every family moment with Nestlé products.

” Through the new campaign we communicate that Nestlé, through its products, is part of the family and is with its members at every moment, both in quieter moments and in those full of joy and energy. Basically, we are part of the beautiful memories of our consumers, and by participating in this campaign they can win numerous prizes. All brands with which Nestlé is present in Romania participate in this promotion, except for products in certain categories subject to specific regulations”, explains Marius Niță, Head of Corporate CDT Romania.

The National Promotional Campaign “Win ​​with Nestlé and enjoy every moment” lasts until June 15, during which all Romanians are invited to buy Nestlé products and register their tax receipts on www.nestle.ro/promotii or by SMS to the short phone number 1731. The condition for participation is that the value of the registered receipt must be at least 30 lei, very easy to fulfil because you can choose the brands NESCAFÉ®, NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, Nesquik®, KitKat®, Lion, After Eight, Joe, Chocapic, Fitness, Trix, Maggi Secretul Gustului, Maggi Fidelicios, GERBER®, Garden Gourmet, One, Felix, Friskies and many others.

Nestlé Romania is giving away hundreds of prizes, as follows: 365 extended product kits, 15 Home Cinema Pro projectors, respectively the grand prize worth 50,000 lei net.

The campaign enjoys a mix of communication in stores, on TV, radio and digital, and was created and implemented with the help of the Mercury agency.

About Nestlé

The Nestlé Group has been present in Romania since 1995, with brands in its portfolio including NESCAFÉ, Nespresso, Nesquik, Chocapic, KitKat, Lion, JOE, After Eight, Maggi, Purina and NAN. In Romania, Nestlé is also involved in environmental and social responsibility initiatives. In the last 4 years, the company has planted 110,000 trees, which will contribute to achieving the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Nestlé for Healthier Kids

The Nestlé for Healthier Kids program was created to bring together all of Nestlé’s efforts to support parents and guardians in raising healthier children, from research and product formulation to innovative education and nutrition services for a healthy lifestyle. In Romania, these efforts fall under the umbrella of the “I live healthy too – SETS” program initiated by the PRAIS Foundation.

Nestlé needs YOUth

Nestlé’s ambition for the global youth initiative “Nestlé needs YOUth” is to help 10 million young people around the world access career opportunities by 2030. This global initiative combines and coordinates all activities that support young people around the world, including Alliance for YOUth efforts.

Nestlé for a Waste Free World

Nestlé wants its products to be not only tastier and healthier, but also better for the environment. Nestlé’s ambition for 2030 is zero environmental impact, with water being one of the priority areas.