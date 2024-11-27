Nestlé Romania continued the “Honey Forest” project in 2024, part of the company’s commitment to the environment, planting another 20,000 acacia trees on an area of ​​four hectares in the Chiselet commune, Călărași county, approximately 80 km southeast of Bucharest (map).

Over 250 volunteers, Nestlé employees and partners, as well as from the Re-Autentic Association, voluntarily participated in the planting of 20,000 acacia saplings in Chiselet, near the Danube, thus continuing the reforestation campaign in the plain area of ​​Muntenia, in which a total of 85,000 acacias have already been planted. From 2020 to the present, Nestlé Romania has planted 110,000 trees.

The Honey Forest is an innovative concept launched by Nestlé Romania, combining both forest regeneration for better absorption of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, but also the creation of an attractive ecosystem for beekeeping in our country, because acacia is the main honey-producing forest species in Romania.

“From a sustainability perspective, the impact of an acacia forest is significant in terms of reducing the carbon footprint, through the photosynthesis process, so that a 4-ha plantation can absorb over 60 tons of CO2 annually, given that the planting density will be higher. Through the “Honey Forest”, the Nestlé Romania team and their partners aim to create a positive impact on the local ecosystem, supporting land restoration and biodiversity stabilization“, according to Cătălin Nechifor, Re-Autentic Association.

This project specifically aims to restore affected soils, support biodiversity and create a harmonious environment for both humans and bees. In general, the production of acacia honey per hectare is between 800 and 2,000 kg, which means that for the entire 4 ha acacia plantation, even 8 tons of honey can be obtained, provided that local beekeepers will also be encouraged and promoted accordingly by both local and county authorities.

“For the fourth consecutive year, the Nestlé team has been directly and indirectly involved in the regeneration of Romania’s forest heritage and in the creation of an area conducive to bees and the beekeeping community in our country. We are glad that we have found in the Re-Autentic Association and in the Chiselet Commune City Hall partners with whom we can contribute to concrete measures to preserve the environment and protect biodiversity in Romania”, says Irina Siminenco, Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé Romania.

Through this effort, Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, confirmed its commitment to sustainable development, which includes reaching net zero emissions by 2050, transitioning to 100% renewable energy, developing alternative packaging, and increasing biodiversity and reducing CO2 by planting trees.