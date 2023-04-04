On Easter, enjoy relaxation and shopping at ParkLake!

In April, ParkLake Shopping Center invites you to enjoy every moment of the holiday with activities and events for all ages. Thematic workshops for children, fun games, photo corners, Easter gift market are just some of the surprises prepared for this period.

Easter activities for children

During the holidays, not only adults have reasons to be happy, but also children. Between April 7 and 9, the little ones are invited to be the Easter Bunny’s helpers and to participate in the creative workshops that will take place in the Main Square area on the ground floor.

In addition, those from ProfiArt will perform a live demonstration of painting on eggs, together with children eager to learn, under the guidance of an artist.

Easter fair

Also, gifts for loved ones also occupy a place on the list of priorities, along with fun. For all those who want to find the perfect surprises for the important people in their lives, the gift fair awaits them with a variety of gifts and decorations between April 6 and 15, on the ground floor of the shopping center.

Moments of joy with Kinder at ParkLake Shopping Center

The festive atmosphere in ParkLake will be completed by the activities organized by Kinder, which are waiting for children with a sense of play and many colorful activities.Thus, the little ones are expected at the egg painting and dyeing workshops, where creativity is rewarded: each dyed egg is rewarded with a Kinder Surprise, and all the eggs decorated by the little ones will be exhibited and can be admired in the giant Kinder egg, located in Main Square, during the period April 7-17.

Moreover, because the small moments are the ones worth capturing, anyone can enjoy a #selfie with Kinderino or MR Bons or a family photo at the Kinder panel.Children of all ages are also welcome at the Kinder egg hunt! After registration, the little ones will discover the Kinder games and will be able to test their attention and speed by trying to successfully complete the challenges of the egg hunt. The participants will receive a surprise prize and will have a lot of fun!

The activities take place on April 7, 8, 9 and April 14, 15 and 17. Access to the activities is possible on the basis of a Kinder ticket, and the mechanism is as follows: when purchasing Kinder products of at least 10 lei from the Kinder box located in the outdoor area on the ground floor, a ticket is given on the spot. The activities take place between 11:00 and 21:00. on the mentioned days.

More details at www.parklake.ro and on the ParkLake Shopping Center Facebook page.

