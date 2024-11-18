From November 19–24, ParkLake Shopping Center and the Let’s Do It, Romania! association are launching a campaign to raise awareness about responsible water consumption. Held during the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), the campaign aims to highlight the importance of responsible water use, offering an integrated approach that includes educational content, an exhibition at the shopping center, and media exposure.

Exhibition – Consume Water Responsibly for a Sustainable Future

The exhibition, open to the public within the shopping center, offers visitors an opportunity to explore key information about current water resource challenges in Romania. Over 2 million cubic meters of water are lost annually in the network, household water consumption is on the rise, and 40-50% of drinking water leaks into the ground before reaching consumers. Through images, data, and explanatory materials, the exhibition emphasizes the increasing demand for water and underscores the importance of both individual and collective actions to combat waste.

Visitors can actively contribute to the campaign’s message by taking photos with the exhibition’s displays and sharing them on social media to support the initiative. Additionally, the exhibition invites attendees to learn how they can join the association’s sustainability efforts and make their own contributions toward water conservation. By informing visitors, the campaign aims to inspire change, encouraging everyone to become part of a community that values environmental responsibility.

“Let’s Save Water Together!” Educational Content for Reducing Water Use

ParkLake and Let’s Do It, Romania! invite everyone to join this collective effort under the slogan “Let’s Save Water Together!”. The campaign highlights the impact of every drop of water, noting that the average person uses 140 liters per day.

With the campaign symbol “Friendly Drop” reminding the public that “Every Drop Counts,” practical and effective measures are shared to help reduce water consumption. These include using washing machines only when fully loaded, turning off taps while washing dishes, and closing the tap while brushing teeth.

ParkLake Supports Cleaning the Argeș River with a €10,000 Sponsorship

ParkLake demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future by supporting Let’s Do It, Romania! in protecting natural resources and reducing environmental impact. Through a €10,000 sponsorship for cleaning the Argeș River, ParkLake actively contributes to protecting water, one of the planet’s most precious resources. This initiative aligns with the goals of the “Consume Water Responsibly – For a Sustainable Future” campaign, which promotes water conservation and encourages responsible behaviors within the community, supporting global efforts for a cleaner, healthier environment.

Discover more about the campaign at www.parklake.ro and on the ParkLake Shopping Center Facebook page.