ParkLake marks 6 years with a Street Food festival, live music and 6,000 prizes

September marks 6 years since the opening of ParkLake. On the occasion of the anniversary, the shopping center runs the campaign “#6 years of ParkLake with a gastronomic festival, anniversary concerts, thousands of gift vouchers and many other prizes in store.

From September 1-4, ParkLake hosts a new edition of Street Food in the Park – a gastronomic festival for everyone’s taste. The event will take place in ParkLake Garden, the exit to Titan Park, and will bring together numerous colorful vans filled with dozens of delicious and surprising dishes. In addition, live music concerts will enliven the four festival evenings.

Burgers, sandwiches, pancakes, pies, steaks and many other delicacies are waiting to be enjoyed by gourmets on the terrace, or even on the grass, in an authentic picnic atmosphere. They will certainly be the perfect weekend meal with friends or family, especially since they will be complemented by live concerts performed by the bands Vunk (Thursday, September 1), om la mune (Friday, September 2), Spike ( Saturday, September 3), Michaelmas (Sunday, September 4) starting at 20:00.

During the period 1-30 September, the shopping center offers guaranteed, within the limit of the available stock, 6,000 prizes for purchases of at least 200 LEI: 4,000 vouchers worth 50 LEI each, 100 gift cards and many other prizes on the spot. To take possession of the prizes, participants must present the purchase receipt at the information desk of the shopping center. More details at www.parklake.ro.