Two idols join forces

Cute biscuit OREO announces teams up with superhero Batman to celebrate the latest Warner Bros movie.

What results from the collaboration between one of the most famous biscuits and one of the coolest superheroes? OREO announced its exclusive partnership with the latest Batman film, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Starting in January 2022, fans will be able to purchase limited edition OREO packages, inspired by Gotham City. For the first time, the classic OREO cookie will be transformed in this collaboration with a unique product design with the iconic image of Batman. By scanning the QR code on the package, fans will be able to explore the virtual portal Batcave, where the cunning Riddler has left a series of riddles waiting to be solved. Anyone who ventures into Batcave can win numerous prizes, and those who manage to solve all the riddles will discover additional content.

The film Batman, available exclusively in cinemas, is distributed in Romania by Vertical Entertainment and is announced as the ultimate cinematic experience of 2022. For almost a century, the World’s Greatest Justice has won the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and this movie explores a territory unknown to this character on the big screen.

Contest: starting January 31, buy OREO biscuits of minimum RON 9, register the tax receipt at www.oreo.eu and you an win the big prize consisting in a Batman experience for two, 400 prizes with Mediaplayer Mi Tv Box and 8 prizes with Samsung Soundbar.