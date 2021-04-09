Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99. Romanian President, Custodian of the Romanian Crown express condolences

Prince Philip, UK Queen Elizabeth II’s husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, has died today, April 9, at age 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” reads a statement posted on the royal family’s website Friday.

Philip and Elizabeth had been married for 74 years, with Philip acting as consort oft he UK monarch for 65 years. He retired from his royal duties on 2 August 2017, aged 96, having completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

From 20 to 24 December 2019, Philip stayed at King Edward VII’s Hospital and received treatment for a “pre-existing condition”, in a visit described by Buckingham Palace as a “precautionary measure”.

A photo of Philip with the Queen as they isolated at Windsor Castle during the COVID-19 pandemic was released ahead of his 99th birthday in June 2020. On 9 January 2021, Philip and the Queen were vaccinated against COVID-19 by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

On 16 February 2021, Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell.

On 1 March 2021, Philip was transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital to continue treatment for an infection, and additionally to undergo “testing and observation” relating to a pre-existing heart condition.

He underwent a successful procedure for his heart condition on 3 March and was transferred back to King Edward VII’s Hospital on 5 March. He was discharged on March 16.

Philip died on 9 April 2021, aged 99, two months before his centennial. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has expressed his condolences on Twitter: “I learned with great sadness about the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. RO stands with the @RoyalFamily & the British people in this time of sorrow, expressing our condolences & full confidence that history will honour the contribution of H.R.H.”

In her turn, Princess Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, has paid tribute to the late Prince Philip, stating that she has found the news of his death “with great sorrow”. Princess Margareta reminded that Prince Philip was born on the same year as her father, late King Michael of Romania, and that he used to be “a father figure” after King Michael’s death. Prince Philip was also Princess Margareta’s godfather.

“Prince Philip and King Michael, born on the same year, were cousins and kept a lifetime friendship. The Duke of Edinburgh baptized Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown and looked for her during high-school and university. Prince Philip, next to Queen Elizabeth, were always present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family,” reads a message on the Romanian Royal Family’s website.