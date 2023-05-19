FINANCIALBANKSTOP NEWS

New historical high for the Euro, RON keeps depreciating

By Romania Journal
The RON continued to depreciate against the European currency, with the National Bank of Romania announcing an exchange rate of 4.9783 lei/euro, which is a difference of 0.1% compared to the previous day.

81% of the respondents to a CFA Romania survey anticipate a depreciation of the RON  in the next 12 months (compared to the current value). Thus, the average value of expectations for the 12-month horizon of the exchange rate is 5.0274 lei for one euro.

The depreciation comes against the background of structural problems in the economy – high budget deficit, huge trade deficit, a chronic lack of reforms, all on a bad history of accessing the funds made available by the EU through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

Romania Journal
