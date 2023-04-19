Fidelis government bonds through which the Ministry of Finance attracted a record amount of over RON 3bn debut on BVB

The Ministry of Finance (MF) attracted RON 716mn and EUR 473mn (values totaling RON 3bn – EUR 618.4mn), through the first primary offer for the sale of government bonds for the retail investors (FIDELIS) held this year through Bucharest Stock Exchange’s (BVB) systems.

‘The nearly 3-year track record of FIDELIS government securities offers is the undeniable proof of the trust of individual investors in the instruments launched by the Ministry of Finance for this Program dedicated to the population. In the first edition of this year, we managed to successfully complete the saving/investing part of the FIDELIS Program with a social and human component, offering for the first time a special tranche dedicated to blood donors, more than 1000 donors investing over RON 164 mn. The attractiveness of this dedicated tranche confirmed that Romanians are also aware of the positive impact generated by donating blood and thus willing to get involved civically, supporting those in a difficult, critical situation most of the time. We are proud of the extraordinary partnership between the Ministry of Finance and ROCK FM – the “Morning Glory with Razvan Exarhu” radio show in support of the “Romania are sânge de rocker” campaign, and yes, the tranche for donors proved that Romania also has investor blood. This first edition of FIDELIS in 2023 attracted the largest amount invested by the population in such instruments compared to the other 11 previous editions and we intend to continue this social endeavor in the near future with the support of our partners’, stated Adrian Caciu, Ministry of Finance.

‘The amount raised by the Ministry of Finance through this offering is impressive and proves that investors are willing to place their money when they are given investment opportunities. At the same time, subscriptions from the tranche dedicated to donors show that investors are willing to help their peers. We congratulate the entire team who worked on this government bonds issue, because their work and involvement in the Rock FM’s campaign to support blood donation showed that the financial world is not only about money, but also about people, about looking with more attention to those around us’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘The capital market has become more mature in the recent years, and the evidence can be seen both in the increase in the number of investors, including during periods of high volatility and uncertainty, and in the successful completion of more than 160 financing rounds, in which there were placed almost 7 billion euros. We aim to provide investors with as many tools as possible to trade and manage their portfolios, and the Fidelis government bonds are very useful for both beginners and experimented investors, especially during this time with high inflation and uncertainties regarding the evolution of the economy. We are delighted with the success of this new issue and congratulate the Ministry’s team for their involvement in this humanitarian purpose of donating blood, as well as the intermediary syndicate for the work done for the success of all Fidelis issues’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The primary offer for sale of Fidelis government bonds was carried out by the syndicate formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager and Intermediary) and Banca Transilvania (Distribution Group), as well as Alpha Bank Romania, Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD – Groupe Societe Generale ( Intermediaries). The government bonds could also be purchased through 9 eligible participants.

‘With each opportunity we present to investors we are convinced that they are gaining knowledge, experience and confidence in the instruments and institutions present in the capital market. We are glad to facilitate the raising of an impressive amount of funds for the Ministry of Finance and for the innovative social impact that the donors’ tranche has brought to this edition. Likewise, we wish for the tradition of issuances to continue and for the portfolio optimization and attractive-yield saving to become a practice on which the capital market can develop in the future’, said Daniela Secara, BT Capital Partners CEO.

‘The government bonds offered under the Fidelis program have once again proven their popularity among retail investors, with the first edition in 2023 managing to recapture their interest and reaffirming the importance of this instrument for the local financial ecosystem. The Ministry of Finance’s initiative to stimulate blood donation through a tranche dedicated to donors was positively received by investors and we are glad that together with Bucharest Stock Exchange and our partners in the consortium we managed to support this civic initiative that is so necessary in Romanian society’, said Nicoleta Ruxandescu, Alpha Bank Romania Investment and Capital Markets Unit Director.

‘Fidelis T-bonds have already become an instrument with a significant weight in the financing structure of the Romanian state and, from the perspective of the retail investors, they represent an indispensable tool in optimizing portfolio management and asset allocation decisions, especially in the context of a less visibility into interest rate dynamics and general financial market conditions. Fidelis issues also have a notable contribution in terms of development of the future base of retail investors active on the capital market, the purchase of T-bonds that can be traded on the BVB representing for some of subscribers the first contact with investments in securities’, said Irina Neacsu, BRD – Groupe Societe Generale Corporate Finance Executive Director.

‘We are partners for the Ministry of Finance, which by running this Fidelis issue brings value to the community by encouraging responsible behavior in relation to money, but also to public health. We are delighted to support a new government bond issue exclusively for the retail investors, especially as our joint role is to democratize access to investment instruments and provide a better understanding of the financial products and the capital market. In addition, this approach has an even greater impact as it combined financial education with health education, through solidarity and awareness of the importance of donating blood’, said Valentin Popovici, BCR Financial Markets Executive Director.

During this offer, which took place between March 27 and April 10, Romanians placed almost 18,000 subscription orders for both RON – denominated and EUR – denominated government bonds.

The details are available in the next table:

Criteria RON issue for blood donors, with maturity in April 2024 RON issue with maturity in April 2024 RON issue with maturity in April 2026 EUR issue with maturity in April 2024 EUR issue with maturity in April 2028 ISIN ROXYNLCCJAC5 ROK7XY491WL5 ROLSO2QZDWZ5 ROVWA0XRTO33 ROTDI264MAU5 Ticker R2404B R2404A R2604A R2404BE R2804AE Maturity April 13, 2024 April 13, 2024 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2024 April 13, 2028 Yearly interest rate 7.7% p.a. 6.7% p.a. 7.35% p.a. 3.7% p.a. 5.8% p.a. Issue value 164,439,000 371,946,000 179,364,400 198,529,500 274,733,400 Nominal value RON 100 RON 100 EUR 100 EUR 100 EUR 100 Minimum subscription value RON 500 RON 5,000 EUR 1,000 EUR 1,000 EUR 1,000

The income obtained through the investment in FIDELIS government bonds, both from interest and from capital gains, is non-taxable.

Resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18 up to the closing of the offer were able to invest in the issuance of Fidelis government bonds.