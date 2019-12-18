Transaction of the end of year on the coffee market: 5 to go and Mozaik Investments team up

The end of the year is marked by an important transaction on the Romanian coffee market, through the partnership recently signed between 5 to go and Mozaik Investments. The largest chain of coffee shops in Eastern Europe and the most accessed franchise in Romania will start in 2020 with Mozaik Investments, which has decided to join 5 to go as a shareholder (35%). The business model remains unchanged; the company that established 5 to go, together with Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila, remains a majority shareholder, with 65% of the shares.

“Provided the effervescent international market, this transaction confirms 5 to go’s potential and gives even more confidence to entrepreneurs to access a franchise, relying on a successful partnership. We never said big words about ourselves, but we wanted to prove by actions that such a business can grow beautifully. We want to keep this business solid and thank the partners from Mozaik for giving us access to a broader vision of success and development, on the local and regional lines,” Radu Savopol said, the co-founder of 5 to go.

The partnership will support the established development goals, of increasing the number of units locally, but also of development towards regional markets. Mozaik supports the entrepreneurs, giving them visibility and all the know-how to get developed, through the expertise of the team and the two founders. With a spectacular evolution of the number of units, from 10 open at the end of 2015, to almost 150 at the end of 2019, increasing by 50% compared to the previous year, 5 to go’s development plans will be strengthened by Sacha Dragic’s vision, co-founder of Mozaik, the businessman who managed to create one of the largest networks of retail units, over 1,200 in number.

“We are pleased to be partners with 5 to go because it has all the ingredients we seek when investing: a strong brand, local champion and market leader in its segment, led by a dynamic entrepreneur, with an extraordinary team in the back. At the same time, we believe that the 5 to go’s story is still at its inception and still has great potential for growth both locally and regionally. We are here to enhance this development and thus to build a reliable partnership with Radu and the entire network of 5 to go franchisees”, Vlad Busila said, Managing Partner of Mozaik Investments.

5 to go has shown, from 2015 to the present, what it means to develop, with work and dedication, a 100% successful Romanian brand. The balance sheet for 2019 has a turnover of over 8 million euros, with almost 70% over 2018 and 450 jobs offered. Proof of success is also the market share of 31.3% that 5 to go recorded in 2018 in Romania, on the segment of coffee chains.

By 2020, 5 to go aims at a turnover of over 12 million euros, 100 new units, with greater potential for development outside Bucharest, and over 300 new jobs.

The partnership between 5 to go and Mozaik Investments was made possible through Filip & Co’s professionalism and involvement on the legal part and Kreston, on the tax and financial audit part, for Mozaik Investments, as well as the IC Legal team led by Ion Chivu, Managing Partner, who represented 5 to go.