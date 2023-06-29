Winners of its virtual pitch competition for high-tech startups get incubation scholarships in Silicon Valley

binnno, a matching platform and virtual hub for innovation developed by Romanian software company 2webservices, announced the winners of the virtual pitching competition for international high-tech startups that took place on June 27, 2023. The grand prize is a scholarship in the pre-acceleration program in Silicon Valley granted Draper University, USA, worth $12,000, which was won by One Learning, an EdTech company founded by Ioana Axinte.

17 international high-tech companies from various fields joined the competition, from fields such as AI, VR / AR, Robotics, Blockchain. The event was also attended by consultants with experience in innovation and new business models, investors, and mentors.

The competition had two stages. In the pre-qualification stage, the organizers evaluated the teams, the market, the matching of the problem with the solution, innovation and sustainability markers, the business model, the preparation for investments, and the product presented by the registered startups. Of the 17 teams enrolled, only 10 qualified for the competition, of which 8 confirmed the participation. The final stage took place on June 27, when the startups presented their pitches in front of the panel in a unique, virtual way. The panel analyzed the presentations and paid special attention to MVP (minimum viable product) with ongoing functionality, barometer for innovation and sustainability, roadmap, team collaboration and enthusiasm.

The panel was formed by acceleration program managers and international industry experts: Roxana Lupaşcu, Innovation & Growth Consultant, Magurele Science Park Association, Romania; Daniela Quintero, Head of Admission Draper University, USA; Mohammad Mustafa Hassan, Growth Operations and Programs DraperU, Startup Acceleration, Venture Capital, Operations, USA; Andrei Buzatu, Director of International BD AngelouEconomics & International Accelerator, USA; Theodor Alexandru Genoiu, Investment Manager, RocaX, Romania; Paul Mbua, WBAF IP, Business Development Expert, Investment Expert, Cameroon. Jury was led by Andreea Avramescu, co-founder of binnno.

Winners of the virtual pitching competition:

1st Prize – One Learning. EdTech. Founder: Ioana Axinte. The winner of the fully funded Scholarship from the Silicon Valley pre-acceleration program at Draper University, worth $12,000, is One Learning, an application that offers practical and personalized off-screen activities and games for parents and children. Through this app, children develop essential skills (socio-emotional, physical, cognitive, creative, and linguistic) for school and life. The company is in the fundraising process.

2nd Prize – NeuroReVive. MedTech/DeepTech. Founder: Adrian Fechete. Draper University made a last-minute announcement that they were impressed by this solution and offered the founder a partial scholarship (75%) in its pre-acceleration program in Silicon Valley. The company also won a web service package from 2web services, worth EUR 5,000.

NeuroReVive is developing an innovative recovery device with neuronal control, designed for patients with central and peripheral nerve damage of the hand, to restore and improve its functionality. The company is in the fundraising process.

3rd Prize – Nightz. EventTech. Founder: Darius Marian Filip. The company won a package of expert services offered by consultants of the binnno ecosystem and other benefits for 12 months in the platform, worth 580 EURO.

Nightz is a social platform that brings together organizers of events and parties with party goers, in order to improve the going out planning. In 2022, the company attracted pre-seed financing.

“The virtual pitch was a remarkable experience. The platform provided us with the perfect virtual stage to showcase our startup’s vision, product, and potential to a global audience that otherwise we wouldn’t have access to. I believe that binnno will open many more doors and connection for early-stage founders to learn and connect with the best experts no matter where they are from. Winning the first prize is an incredible honor, providing us with exposure and recognition, and also opening doors to potential partnerships and investment opportunities. We are grateful for the whole team at binnno for creating this space. “, said Ioana Axinte, the founder of One Learning and the winner of the first prize.

Andreea Avramescu, binnno founder and the initiator of this concept, added: “At binnno, our goal is to create the ideal platform for early-stage founders, a community of consultants and advisors, through which we accelerate innovative projects at both local and international levels. We aim to encourage leaders to innovate, and we have built this business ecosystem because we firmly believe that people can achieve remarkable things in the right environment. We continue to seek young founders, technology consultants, and mentors who are ready to turn their work into impact.”.

All the founders participating in the competition will receive digital resources and vouchers for web services from the organizers.