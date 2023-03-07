Romanian President Klaus Iohannis received by Emperor of Japan Naruhito

President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen Iohannis were received at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo by Emperor of Japan Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Tuesday morning.

President Iohannis said that the bilateral ties between Romania and Japan have gained a strategic dimension.

“An honour to meet today His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of #Japan in #Tokyo. The century-long relations between Romania and Japan are stronger than ever and have acquired a strategic dimension,” said Iohannis in a Twitter post.

According to the Japanese imperial protocol, discussions do not take place according to a predetermined agenda, and the Emperor and Empress of Japan do not approach political topics. The subjects recommended are those relevant from the perspective of the status shared by the interlocutors – that of representative of the country and the nation. For example, eligible topics are those related to the identity and specificity of Romania and the Romanian people, as well as their contribution to the universal heritage. Topics that demonstrate the strong and long-standing ties between the Romanian and the Japanese people, as attested by diplomatic records for over a century (102 years), are also welcome. Topics with a strong humanitarian impact and relevant to the nation are preferentially approached by the Japanese imperial couple. In this context, references exclusively to the suffering caused to people by certain events such as the coronavirus pandemic or the war in Ukraine are highly likely.

Klaus Iohannis is also scheduled today to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for official talks and the signing of the Joint Declaration establishing the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan. The two officials will hold joint press statements.

On Monday, the president of Romania met with the President of the House of Councillors of Japan’s National Diet (Parliament) Hidehisa Otsuji, and with Speaker of the House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Iohannis, PM Kishida signed the Joint Declaration for Romania-Japan Strategic Partnership

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, signed, on Tuesday, in Tokyo, the Joint Declaration establishing the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan. President Klaus Iohannis stated that Japan is the largest Asian investor in Romania and appreciated the activity of Japanese companies active on the Romanian market. Iohannis spoke about the contribution of Japanese companies to complex infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the suspension bridge over the Danube, from Brăila.

The documents signed today will help facilitate Japanese involvement in innovative energy projects, including nuclear, the president also said. He spoke of the intention to open an Office of Science and Technology in Tokyo.

The Romanian President also welcomed the support that Japan gives both to Ukraine and to the Republic of Moldova.

The decision to create the Romania-Japan Strategic Partnership was taken five years ago, during the Bucharest dialogue between President Klaus Iohannis and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This is the second strategic partnership concluded with an Asian state, after the one with South Korea.

Also on Tuesday in Tokyo, a memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Finance, Eximbank Romania and the Japan Bank for Cooperation (JBIC). On the occasion of the Romanian head of state’s visit to Japan, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between ELI-NP Măgurele, the Japanese company Okamoto Optics and the Institute of Laser Engineering at Osaka University. The document will facilitate the construction of a high-power optics production center in Măgurele, in support of experimental activities with high-power lasers from ELI-NP.