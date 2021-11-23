Astellas Pharma to join One Tower office spaces

One United Properties announces that Astellas Pharma will be among the companies relocating their offices at One Tower. The pharma company signed the lease for an office space and its consultant for renting the space was JLL Romania.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a global pharmaceutical research company based in Tokyo, Japan. Astellas provides medical solutions in the field of urology, oncology, immunology, nephrology, and neuroscience. The Astellas team will benefit from One Tower modern offices built according to the latest technologies and health certifications, which focus on the health of employees at work. One Tower is the first office building in Romania to obtain the LEED v4 Platinum Building Design and Construction certification, the highest level provided by this certification. This is complemented by the WELL Health-Safety certification, which confirms the health and safety of tenants at work.

“We, at Astellas are excited to relocate to a new building, part of the most innovative real estate project, which was awarded for sustainability at the International Property Awards. We see this as a new chapter for us in one of the greenest and most sustainable office building in Romania, which reflects on our company culture inspired by basic principles such as openness, flexibility, care for employees’ needs. We believe our new office will create great working atmosphere for better collaboration and sharing of ideas”, added Stamen Bankovski, General Manager Astellas Pharma Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania.

“We are delighted that Astellas Pharma has chosen to relocate to One Tower building, and we are convinced that the company’s team will enjoy all the facilities provided by this modern and energy efficient space. We believe that sanitary certifications are a primary criteria for companies in search of an office and we are glad that through our developments we can offer the highest level of both quality and safety”, added Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

“We were delighted to assist Astellas Pharma in finding the most suitable property to fulfil their requirements. This is once again proof that, despite the uncertainty triggered last year by the pandemic, in 2021 companies started to reorganize their strategies and to look for the best approaches concerning the future. Exceptionally high-quality buildings, such as One Tower, distinguished with the LEED v4 Platinum green certification, and also with the WELL Health & Safety certification, will always be attractive in the eyes of prospective tenants”, mentioned Alexandru Orzea, Senior Consultant Tenant Representation, JLL Romania.

With its excellent location, One Tower office building offers future tenants access to parks, restaurants, cafes, and shops in Floreasca district. At the same time, the building was designed with great attention to detail in order to create a welcoming and comfortable work environment for employees, with modern, bright spaces built according to the latest technologies, with high-performance heating and ventilation systems, as well as generous terraces and spectacular views.

According to JLL Romania data, office demand coming from the Health & Pharma market segment remained strong even during the pandemic, with almost 40,000 sqm rented during 2020 and the first half of 2021 in Bucharest and the major cities of Romania.