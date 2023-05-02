Bilfinger Tebodin launches cooperation with OX2, major investor in renewable energy projects in Romania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

One of the largest developers of onshore and offshore wind power in Europe, Sweden – based OX2 has launched a cooperation with global engineering firm Bilfinger Tebodin in Romania.

The agreement calls for Bilfinger Tebodin to support OX2 with the initial engineering s tages for the development of an onshore windfarm in the Galati area of Ro mania. Wind power is playing a key role in Europe’s plans to reduce dependency on fossil fuel imports and decarbonization by

2050. Wind continues to be an excellent source of renewabl e energy in Romania, where the wind potential is among the highest in the Southeast Europe.

OX2 has been present in Romania since 2021 and has under development projects of approximately 600 MW in onshore farms a portfolio, which it plans to grow further in the following years. Bilfinger Tebodin Cen tral and Eastern Europe (CEE) is supporting OX2 from March 2023

in the initial stage with contract adaptation to match with local regulations and standards, assisting with procurement on technical aspects including management of Q&A lists between OX2 and t he contractors and clarifying the technical requirements with the contractors, when necessary.

New legislation will help renewable energy projects in Romania

“ Our teams support wind farm operators and investors from the initial idea through to planning b y providing market intelligence and technology scouting, consulting on investment planning, conducting feasibility studies and performing conceptual, basic and detail engineering on their behalf ,” explains Vasile Macarov , PMC Business Unit Manager at Bilfinger Tebodin CEE in Romania.

Bilfinger Tebodin CEE, part of the Bilfinger group, is a multidisciplinary consultancy and engineering company with 600 specialists in 6 countries in Central and Eastern Europe including Romania. Bilfinger Tebodin experts have successfully supported over 50 investments across Europe focused on renewable energy production including a number of wind farms projects for major private energy group Polenergia in Poland or photovoltaic plants for multiple investors in Romania.

“ R omania’s wind energy sector is currently dominated by onshore wind farms, while offshore projects are still in the planning stages (Black Sea). It is expected that the onshore segment will continue its dominance in the years ahead. From a legislative persp ective, plans have been

announced to support more and more new offshore wind energy projects and help investors develop offshore wind energy in the Black Sea. This is expected to create significant opportunities for the market soon ,” adds George Cursaru , B usiness Development Manager for Southeast

Europe at Bilfinger Tebodin CEE.