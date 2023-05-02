Bilfinger Tebodin launches cooperation with OX2, major investor in renewable energy projects in Romania

The agreement calls for Bilfinger Tebodin to support OX2 with the initial engineering stages for the development of an onshore windfarm in the Galati area of Romania. Wind power is playing a key role in Europe’s plans to reduce dependency on fossil fuel imports and decarbonization by
2050. Wind continues to be an excellent source of renewable energy in Romania, where the wind potential is among the highest in the Southeast Europe.
OX2 has been present in Romania since 2021 and has under development projects of approximately 600 MW in onshore farms a portfolio, which it plans to grow further in the following years. Bilfinger Tebodin Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is supporting OX2 from March 2023
in the initial stage with contract adaptation to match with local regulations and standards, assisting with procurement on technical aspects including management of Q&A lists between OX2 and the contractors and clarifying the technical requirements with the contractors, when necessary.
“Our teams support wind farm operators and investors from the initial idea through to planning by providing market intelligence and technology scouting, consulting on investment planning, conducting feasibility studies and performing conceptual, basic and detail engineering on their behalf,” explains Vasile Macarov, PMC Business Unit Manager at Bilfinger Tebodin CEE in Romania.
announced to support more and more new offshore wind energy projects and help investors develop offshore wind energy in the Black Sea. This is expected to create significant opportunities for the market soon,” adds George Cursaru, Business Development Manager for Southeast
Europe at Bilfinger Tebodin CEE.