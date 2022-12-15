Crypto Expo Europe, the largest event dedicated to the Blockchain and Crypto market in CEE, will take place in Bucharest

Crypto Expo Europe, the largest B2B and B2C event dedicated exclusively to the Blockchain and Crypto market in Central and Eastern Europe, will take place on March 19-20, 2023, in Bucharest.

Romania ranks 1st in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the percentage of crypto usage, which led the organizers to consider Bucharest the ideal place for a business event for the Blockchain and Crypto market.

The organizers of Crypto Expo Europe estimate a number of over 3000 participants, of which over 50% will be from outside Romania. During the 2 days of the event, more than 100 speakers will take the stage, more than 80 workshops and seminars will be held, and in the 5000 sqm dedicated to the event, there will be more than 60 international exhibitors. The conference will be followed by the CEE Awards Gala.

The event Crypto Expo Europe is addressed to companies working on or for blockchain (networks, exchanges, utilities, Web3, payments, services, etc.), investors in crypto, those who want to learn more about blockchain and crypto, those who are looking for jobs in blockchain and crypto, freelancers, startups and investment funds. Crypto Expo Europe aims to connect companies with independent individuals who want to delve into or learn more about the Blockchain and Crypto industry and create unique networking and business opportunities.

The main objective of the Crypto Expo Europe event is to educate crypto enthusiasts, practitioners and amateurs, to provide them with relevant information and news about the crypto market. That is why some of the best international and local crypto specialists will take the stage of the event.

“We wanted to focus primarily on education, that’s why our team made efforts to bring to Romania representatives of the most important players in the market. People with extensive experience in the world of Crypto will convey relevant information to the audience present. Companies like Binance, OKX, Lbank, Gemini and many others will be on stage represented by C level speakers,” the organizers said.