Spark is raising €700k through SeedBlink to grow the hybrid international high-school

Spark, a Romanian EdTech about high-school education, is seeking to raise € 700,000 with the help of SeedBlink to develop its innovative educational model.

Launched in 2021, Spark is a hybrid international high-school created to respond to the challenges in traditional methods of teaching and learning. Its ‘Fit for Future Education’ hybrid model offers students the flexibility to choose and master their educational path. Spark guides each teenager to build a personalised portfolio of online learning and offline activities.

Spark launched the MVP in June 2021, and, since then, over 80 students from 11 countries have joined this innovative educational journey, reaching all target markets – nomads, athletes and homeschoolers – which proves the market validation. Spark’s Serviceable Obtainable Market accounts for 870.000 students, capturing 13% market share by 2030.

“I have spent most of my career investing in transforming education and always had a special passion for innovations. We truly believe that this is the time for Spark, globally. We are excited that we already have a meaningful impact on the lives of students and families that joined us and we will continue to pursue our dream to change the way teenagers learn in High School.” said Ruxandra Mercea, Founder and Head of Spark.

Spark’s objective is to secure funding to support the ongoing product development, which is equipped to integrate AI capabilities through machine learning and intelligent automation. Spark’s immediate priorities include embarking on an expansion into new markets, attracting new users, and expanding sales and marketing teams. With the funds raised, they will focus on accelerating the development of these initiatives to achieve their desired growth.

Until 2028, Spark is aiming to reach 40.000 students and 4.000 schools enrolled in the platform.

Florina Popirtac, CEO Spark, added: “Spark’s modern virtual learning platform helps teachers and students to innovate for greater educational quality in the classroom and beyond. We aim to become the educational marketplace of choice for teenagers, teachers, parents and schools all over the world.”