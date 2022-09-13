Square 7 Group announces new ownership and management structure

Square 7 Group has announced today a new ownership and management structure for the entire group of companies: Square 7 Properties, Squarebox and Switchboard.

Clemens Petschnikar, who owned 100% of Square 7 Properties, has recently acquired the minority shareholder packages from Squarebox and Switchboard and is now the full owner of all the three companies in the group. Square 7 Properties is the company in charge with the development, Squarebox is the property management company, while Switchboard is the facility management company.

In the new management structure, under the leadership of Clemens Petschnikar as CEO, Ion Dinu is Head of Development, Brindusa Grama is Head of Asset Management, Carmen Gontescu is Finance Manager, while Irina Panaite is Head of CEO Office & HR.

Square 7 Properties is one of the most active players on the retail market. Recently it has inaugurated the expansion of Slatina Shopping Park (7,000 sqm) and has now under construction the project located in Giurgiu and another two new projects in Pitesti and Mediaș under authorization, the three developments from Giruigiu, Pitesti and Medias, having a total area of approximately 35,000 sqm.