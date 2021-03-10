PM: The only new restriction will be the ban on movement at night from 22:00hrs. Malls to stay open

PM Florin Cîțu (photo) has announced today that the government will enforce the ban on movement during night starting from an hour earlier than now, meaning as of 22:00hrs, yet mentioning that it is no case for further restrictions.

He said there have been more proposals, such as shutting down shopping malls, but he has not accepted.

“Stores will be opened until 21:00hrs. There have been proposals from the epidemiologists for further restrictions, including shutting down malls during the weekend. I haven’t accepted. I know there are more people trying to enforce restrictions, but I believe Romania is doing very well now. We’ll have a month with more vaccines. We don’t consider any lockdown,” the premier pointed out.

Today, the National Committee for Emergency Situations has passed a resolution on extending the state of alert in Romania, also deciding that people can go out after 22:00hrs only based on an affidavit justifying their ride/walk.

The Committee also decided that pensions and hotels in the mountains should limit accommodation to 70% of their capacity.

The restrictions come into force as of Sunday, March 14.

The resolution on restricting the accommodation in the mountain resorts refers to:

– Azuga, Bușteni and Sinaia in Prahova county;

– Băile Tușnad, Borsec, Băile Homorod, Harghita-Băi in Harghita;

– Borșa and Cavnic in Maramureș;

– Poiana Brașov, Predeal and Bran in Brașov;

– Sovata in Mureș;

– Vatra Dornei in Suceava;

– Voineasa in Vâlcea;

– Zona Borlova-Muntele Mic, Turnu Ruieni commune in CarașSeverin;

– Arieșeni in Alba;

– Durău in Neamț;

– Novaci-Rânca in Gorj;

– Păltiniș in Sibiu;

– Stâna de Vale in Bihor;

– Straja in Hunedoara.