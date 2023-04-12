75% of Romanians will have less lavish Easter meals this year, study finds

The most recent study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research aimed to find out more details about how Romanians prepare in anticipation of the Easter holidays and to what extent their behaviors and needs have changed compared to the similar study conducted in 2019.

According to the study, 83% of Romanians declare that they will spend the Easter holidays at home, with the family, a percentage similar to that recorded in 2019. In the same vein, 24% mention that they will visit relatives, and 11 % that they will travel, in the country or abroad.

The survey says that the tradition is preserved, with most Romanians going to spend Easter with their family, with their life partner (71%), children (52%) or parents (49%). Spending the holiday together with the group of friends is mentioned to a greater extent by the young people between the ages of 18-24 (37% vs. 24% total sample).

As for employed Romanians (72%), we find that half of them (48%) will benefit from an extended Easter vacation, with an average of 3 additional days off, in addition to the legal ones.

Interest in Easter traditions and customs: 78% of Romanians intend to go to the Easter service, and 45% are used to fasting

If in 2019, the percentage of those who wanted to go to church on the night of Resurrection was 83%, this year 76% expressed this intention, in a significantly higher way women compared to men (81% vs. 72% ).

According to the study data, 45% of Romanians fast before the Easter holidays – 19% of them fast during Holy Week, 16% only fast on Wednesday and Friday, and 10% fast all the way.

In the midst of Easter preparations, 64% of Romanians intend to buy gifts for their loved ones, registering a significant decrease compared to 2019, when 8 out of 10 expressed this desire. In the top of those who will receive gifts this year we find children (64%), life partner (61%) and parents (40%).

In the case of gifts for parents, there is a significant decrease of 11% compared to April 2019. Generation Z (18-24 years old) are significantly more likely to give gifts to parents (70%) or friends (48% vs. 22% total sample), while mature people over 45 give in a mostly gifts to children (76%).

Less abundant meals this year for 75% of Romanians

Most of the Romanians declare that they will allocate a budget similar to last year on food products during the Easter holidays (51%), while 24% will allocate a smaller budget.

Amid increased prices from month to month, in both scenarios, Romanians will have a different Easter meal this year, whether we mean reducing the number of products purchased or choosing the lowest prices.

On the other hand, a quarter of Romanians (25%) declare that the family budget allocated to food products for the Easter holidays will be higher this year compared to last year. 36% of Romanians declared that they would increase the budget by a percentage between 10% and 20%, while 31% of those interviewed mentioned increases in the allocated budgets between 20% and 30%.

Regarding the main categories of food products that Romanians intend to purchase, they believe that they will allocate more generous budgets for vegetables/vegetables (31%), meat (29%), dairy/cheese (27%) ), eggs (24%) and alcoholic beverages (16%).

Hypermarkets/supermarkets are the most popular for Easter shopping– alcoholic beverages (73%), meat (61%), dairy/cheese (56%), eggs (49%), vegetables/vegetables (44%).

Shopping from the market or directly from producers is next in the top of Romanians’ preferences, especially for vegetables, vegetables (44%), dairy, cheese (33%) and eggs (27%).