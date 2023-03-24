9yo boy and his babysitter attacked by dog that got our from a backyard in Bucharest

A 9-year-old child and his babysitter were attacked by a dog on Friday, on a street in District 1, the Bucharest Police announced, specifying that a medical team went to the scene. Judicial sources told mass media that the boy and his nanny were bitten by a German Shepherd dog that came out of a backyard.

The victim is a 9-year-old boy, who was on the street with his nanny. They were both attacked by a German Shepherd dog that got out of a yard after the owners left the gate ajar. The child was bitten on the back of the head and on the hand, and the woman was also bitten on the hand. The boy was hospitalized at Grigore Alexandrescu hospital for children.

On January 21, this yea, 43-year-old Ana Oroș died after being attacked by a pack of dogs while jogging in the Lacul Morii area of ​​Bucharest. In April last year, she was hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by dogs in the same area.

After the tragedy, the authorities responsible for solving the problem of stray dogs – ASPA and the City Hall of District 6, which reports to the Local Police – neglected their responsibility.

The mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan, said on March 11 that a big problem is that of dogs with owners who let them loose.