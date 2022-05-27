Bucharest mayor welcomed baby boy

The general mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan aged 52, announced that his wife, Mirabela, has given birth to a baby boy. The two have a daughter, Aheea. “The miracle happened again,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I’m happy to announce the birth of our little boy. Thanks to Mirabela (his wife), who took care of everything during all these months, I was from 9 to 9 at the town hall, including many weekends, and she undertook to continue doing it “, Nicușor Dan posted Facebook.

His wife, Mirabela, gave birth at Philanthropy Hospital. “I thank Professor Peltecu and the team of doctors from Philanthropy for the professionalism and affection with which they accompanied us on this journey. Wish yo all good health”, concludes Dan. Nicușor Dan and Mirabela have another 6-year-old daughter, Aheea, born in May 2016, during the local election campaign.