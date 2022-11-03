High school students are invited to describe their ideal university in a challenge with cash prizes and scholarships

“What does the ideal university look like?” is the question that high school students are invited to answer through essays or videos in which they support their point of view. The competition, organized by the Bucharest International School of Management in partnership with British Council and Consiliul Municipal al Elevilor București (Bucharest Municipal Council of Students), starts this month and ends on January 17. Entries, both text and video, will be assessed by a jury consisting of representatives of BISM and partners, professionals from various fields, from advertising and digital communication to journalists and entrepreneurs.

“We aim to create an opportunity for students to express their wants and needs regarding university education, an essential element in the professional development of young people. We believe that the academic environment must keep up with the times, but also maintain a permanent dialogue with the target audience, i.e. the students, to meet their expectations. Our experience, at BISM, related to the undergraduate degree program developed in partnership with a UK university, has shown us that the dialogue with young people can give rise to important changes in perspective, and we invite people from all fields to discover the award-winning entries. They may be surprised! Also, by offering BISM scholarships, we hope that these high school students will help us rethink the future of university education”, said Radu Atanasiu, Associate Dean Bucharest International School of Management, and member of the jury.

“An education in the UK gives you access to many opportunities in the future. But if you have commitments that prevent you from moving to the UK, you could transform your life and career prospects with a transnational degree. Transnational education gives access to university study programmes in the UK offered in Romania, with the option of spending some of your course in the UK. You can get the best of both systems. Through this competition, we invite students to imagine what the future of university education will be like. What will be the best way to access quality education from anywhere”, said Andrew Glass, Country Director British Council Romania, and member of the jury.

All entries must comply with the following rules: they need to be in English and not exceed 250 words, respectively 2.5 minutes in the case of video submissions. All the conditions can be found on the competition page: https://bism.ro/imagine-the-university-of-the-future/

“The ideal education is based on the true focus of the needs and desires of the students. Being a constant goal that we have in mind, we support any approach that brings us closer to it, offering such opportunities to students!” said Delia Glăvan, president of the Consiliul Municipal al Elevilor București, and member of the jury.

The first prize will receive, at choice, with a one-year full scholarship at BISM or with the sum of 500 euros. The second prize will receive a partial scholarship of 1,500 euros at BISM, and the third, a scholarship of 1,000 euros. In addition, 15 finalists will have access to the BISM Winter Camp event, an opportunity for high school students to meet business professionals and work on solving real challenges. Other special prizes, offered by the jury, are: a Cambridge English exam offered by British Council, and access to a media-literacy course held by Monica Jitariuc, communications consultant and trainer.