Minors banned from buying energy drinks, Gov’t proposes

A government draft resolution, put for public debate on the Health Ministry’s website, bans the sales of energy drinks to minors. The energy drinks will be also banned from the vending machines, except for the ones in the office buildings.

Sales of energy drinks will be forbidden inside hospitals and in the pre-university educational units.



Energy drinks imported and sold on the Romanian market will have to have the tag in Romanian language.

Retailers who do not observe the provisions of the government resolution might be sanctioned with fines ranging from RON 5,000 to RON 25,000.