Emma Răducanu and the Duchess of Cambridge played a game of tennis together

The Duchess of Cambridge met Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion, on Friday, and together they played a match on an arena in London.

Kate, 39, who has returned to her duties after the annual summer break, has been properly equipped with a blue tennis skirt and a matching zippered jacket for the meeting at the National Tennis Center in London.

The Duchess also met Joe Salisbury, who won the men’s doubles title at the US Open together with the American Rajeev Ram, but also Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett, the doubles champions in wheelchairs. Kate is passionate about tennis and is often present at major competitions in the UK.

Emma Răducanu, 18 years old, is currently in the pipeline after the historic victory at the US Open, where she became the first winner from the qualifications.

For her success, Emma was congratulated, among others, by Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, the former great tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

After the success in New York, Răducanu, born to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, managed a jump of 127 places in the world hierarchy and reached 23.

The result of the meeting between Emma Răducanu and the Duchess of Cambridge was not made public and most likely was not held, as the purpose of the meeting was to celebrate the four athletes for their performances. Some interviews were filmed with this occasion and they are to be broadcast later by media channels in the UK.