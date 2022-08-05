For 72% of HR employees, the average salary is no more than RON 4,000

According to Salario data, most of the employees in human resources (32.8%) have a monthly salary between 2,000 and 3,000 lei. 28.8% collect between 3,000 and 4,000 lei and 24.2% between 4,000 and 7,000 lei.

The extremes, namely those with the lowest and highest salaries, accumulate 14.1% of the total and are distributed as follows: 10.8% earn no more than 2,000 lei, 2.5% between 7,000 and 10,000 lei and 0.8 % over 10,000 lei.

The highest salaries belong to human resources managers, for whom values ​​of 20,000 lei per month were also recorded. A personnel manager can earn 16,000 lei net, and a business development manager 15,000 lei.

“The labor market is now activated to the maximum. We see increasing efforts to fill open positions with relevant people, but also to retain good employees in the company. In this context, recruitment specialists and especially those who deal with talent acquisition are, in turn, highly sought after and well paid. Thus, a talent acquisition analyst or a recruitment specialist can have a salary of 10,000 lei“, adds Roxana Drăghici.

The lowest AVERAGE net salaries entered so far by HR employees are for jobs:

HR consultant – 3,300 lei

HR inspector – 3,100 lei

Junior HR specialist – 2,950 lei

Client Services Analyst- 2,800 lei

HR assistant – 2,500 lei

The cities with the lowest net AVERAGE salaries in HR are:

Bârlad: 1,774 lei

Mediaș: 1,900 lei

Miercurea Ciuc: 2,100 lei

Bacău: 2,300 lei

Galați: 2,500 lei

The cities with the highest net AVERAGE salaries in HR are:

Bucharest : 5,000 lei

Cluj-Napoca: 4,500 lei

Timișoara: 4,300 lei

Sibiu: 3,800 lei

Brașov: 3,500 lei