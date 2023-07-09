Hundreds of Romanians affected by Wizz Air flight problems in Lisbon, Italy

Dozens of Romanians have been stuck at Lisbon airport since Wednesday evening, after their Wizz Air flight that was supposed to bring them to Bucharest was postponed several times. People accuse that they did not receive explanations, no water or something to eat, but no accommodation. Among the passengers are several children who were returning to the country from an international dance competition.

“Our flight was scheduled for last night at 20:40 local time. We arrived two hours early at the airport, and after going through security we were informed that the flight would be delayed by 15 minutes. Then came a second message saying we would be waiting another 30 minutes, and finally we were told the flight had been cancelled. They didn’t tell us the reason. We waited for about an hour to find out that the plane did indeed have some malfunctions and that it could not make this run. We were walked from one terminal to another without any explanation. We were not even offered accommodation. Fortunately, some of us have friends here in Lisbon and it was easy for us to be accommodated, but there were also a lot of families with small children, tired and impatient. I got no water and no food, absolutely nothing. Now we are in the airport. We are required to do the physical check-in, although we already went through the online check-in yesterday. We are still waiting in line and have no further information. We hope to fly today. We were told that we will have a stopover in Rome and that we will not arrive in Romania until tomorrow, but we are not sure that it will be like that. We are waiting to receive information,” a passenger told Digi24.

Aircraft from Bucharest to Sardinia, emergency landing in Rome

At the same time, an aircraft carrying 200 people from Bucharest to Sardinia, operated by Wizz Air, suffered a minor malfunction on Saturday, July 8, and the pilot made the decision to make an emergency landing in Rome.

“We are at the airport in Rome and we are waiting. They don’t have WizzAir representatives. We have to go back, go through check-in again, security,” one of the plane’s passengers, Laurentiu Tufan, told Digi24.

He claimed that the aircraft had problems since Bucharest and that the plane left several hours late.

People would like to continue their journey to Sardinia because they fear that they could also lose their return tickets, but they have not been able to contact the representatives of the low-cost company, the quoted source says.

Wizz Air representatives explained in a press statement:

“Wizz Air confirms that flight W4 3169 from Bucharest Otopeni to Alghero on 8 July was diverted to Rome Fiumicino as the aircraft had to undergo an unscheduled technical check. The aircraft landed safely and the company allocated another aircraft to carry the passengers to their original destination. Wizz Air apologizes to affected passengers, but the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft is its top priority. Wizz Air also reminds that it is doing everything possible to minimize delays.”