Select Residences, the newest residential project developed by Anchor Group in Bucharest

Anchor Grup real estate player announced Select Residences, its newest premium residential complex in the company’s portfolio, after a planned investment of 40 million euros. About half of the investment value is covered by financing from Libra Internet Bank, the partner bank in the project’s development.

Located on Calea Dudesti no. 186 – Dristor and Vitan area, Select Residences will include 347 apartments – studios, two and three rooms and duplexes – with surfaces ranging from 63 to 246 built sqm, and terraces of up to 37 sqm. The project covers an 8.500 sqm of land, will have approximately 47.000 built sqm2 including the basement, while each of the three buildings has a height of UG+GF+10F+Duplex. The compound also offers green areas as well as underground parking that connects all 3 buildings together.

Anchor Grup has already started the construction of the project Select Residences situated near InCity Residences and it is estimated to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

”We had a successful experience with the development of InCity Residences and Pallady Towers, so we chose to continue investing in the residential segment, which has a great potential, given that the number of homes delivered, but also of those sold in the Capital, is on an upward trend in recent years. Select Residences complex is designed for young, active professionals who work in corporations or have their own businesses and who appreciate premium urban concepts, as well as for active young families who need comfort”, declares Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Board Member of Anchor Grup and Board Member of Shopping MallDova.

“We continue to support major real estate projects in Romania, as we have been doing for the last 8 years since we have become specialized in this field. We are glad that through this financing we can support our partners from the Anchor Grup in carrying out this important residential project for Bucharest and its residents”, says Emil Bituleanu, General Manager of Libra Internet Bank.

Select Residences offers its residents convenience and comfort, since it is positioned in a central area of the city in the proximity of București Mall – Vitan Shopping Center, near educational institutions and leisure areas, with easy access to the means of public transportation.

”The apartments that we will build also represent an investment opportunity. The residential concept we will create provides to future residents many partitioning options, from studios, to two and three rooms, up to duplexes. For instance, the two room apartments will offer a wide range of partition possibilities and there will be many models available: more spacious ones, for families, and others with a smaller area, suitable for investments”, further adds Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Board Member of Anchor Grup and Board Member of Shopping MallDova.

Select Residences offers several types of apartments, which meet multiple preferences and needs of space and budget. The studios have areas ranging between 63 and 80 built sqm. The two rooms apartments have areas ranging between 72 and 115 built sqm. The three rooms apartments have areas ranging between 115 and 125 built sqm. The duplexes have areas ranging from 150 up to 246 built sqm.

As for the payment methods, the developer will use the classic ones: own sources and bank financing, for both being necessary the payment of an advance between 15 % and 25%, while the rest of the price will be paid upon delivery.