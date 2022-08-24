Slatina Retail Park extended

Square 7 Properties in partnership with the Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM are inaugurating today the extension of the project from Slatina.

“We are finalizing the construction for a new surface of approximately 7,000 sqm where C&A, JYSK, Hervis Sports & Fashion, New Yorker, Kik, Sinsay, Superzoo, Tabac Xpress and Medimfarm will inaugurate new stores“, Brîndușa Grama, Leasing Manager Square 7, said.

The first phase of Slatina Shopping Park was delivered in 2016, and it has been leased to Deichmann, Takko, Pepco and Flanco. After the inauguration of this second phase, the project is reaching a total commercial area of 8,700 sqm. Along with the already mentioned partners, the retail park also benefits from the presence of two food anchors: Kaufland and Lidl.

Square 7 Properties has now under construction the project located in Giurgiu and another two new projects in Pitesti and Mediaș under authorization, the three developments having a total area of approximately 35,000 sqm.