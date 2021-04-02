5,808 new daily Covid infections. 145 infected patients dead, 1,454 in ICU

5,808 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 29,258 tests. 145 Romanian patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while, 1,454 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 964,726 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the debut of the pandemic one year ago, with over 862,000 declared cured.

13,476 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized.

145 new deaths due to the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours: 82 men and 63 women. One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, 10 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 33 deaths in patients aged 60 to 69, 63 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 32 deaths in elderly over 80.

136 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, two dead patients had presented no comorbidity, while int he case of 7 other victims no disease had been reported so far.