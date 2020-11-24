Record of COVID patients in intensive care. Almost 200 infected Romanians died in the past day

7,753 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 30,740 tests. 196 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died, while a new record high of patients in intensive care has been reached: 1,204.

Overall, 430,605 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our country since the debut of the pandemic, with 304,188 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 7,753 detected infections, other 1,253 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 10,373, with 196 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 129 men and 67 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 0-9 age group, 8 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 28 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 47 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 61 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 51 deaths among patients over 80.

186 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, 9 dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in case of three other victims.

The youngest of the last victims is a baby girl, only several months old from Mures, who also had other pre-existing conditions.

13,667 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,204 in intensive care.